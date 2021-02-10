A little more than a year after donating $150,000 toward installing artificial turf at Stoughton High School, Stoughton Trailers has offered to match donations up to $350,000 for the project.
The next move is likely up to the school board, which could use long-term capital improvement funds to pay for the remainder of a likely price tag of around $1.1 million.
Over the winter break, Stoughton Trailers officials informed the school district it will match community fundraising donations to install artificial turf at Collins Field. In October 2019, the company donated $150,000 as “seed money” to put toward use of the field by June 30, 2022.
SHS activities director Mel Dow estimated last week that installing a turf field would cost around $1.1 million. So if the district can fundraise $350,000 through the community, the $500,000 in total contributions from Stoughton Trailers would leave around $250,000 from the school district’s Fund 46 account to cover the balance.
Dow said a Stoughton man has since come forward and pledged 10% of the $350,000 needed in community donations.
Last month, the board’s finance and facilities committee recommended spending up to $250,000 for the project from the fund, designated only for the district’s long-term capital improvement plan projects. The funds can’t be used to pay teacher salaries or transferred to another district fund, district business services director Erica Pickett said at the Feb. 1 school board meeting.
School board president Frank Sullivan wrote in an email to the Hub on Monday that there’s no timeline yet on when the board might vote on allocating funding for the project. Last year, the board discussed the artificial turf field project, including advantages and disadvantages of turf versus a natural surface, safety concerns and the budget implications, but it went to the back burner when COVID-19 hit.
Pickett said while a turf field isn’t a “critical need” for the district, the promised donations present a good opportunity to keep Stoughton’s facilities competitive with surrounding districts.
“It’s not uncommon for many schools to have something like this,” she said. “It would benefit a lot of our kids, not just our athletes.”
Sullivan said having a turf field would allow SHS to expand the types of events and games at Collins Field. Dow said the district would consider hosting a marching band show and would allow physical education classes and the SHS band to use the field, as well.
Since the current Collins Field is a single-use facility, Dow said wear and tear of the natural grass limits how it can be used. Since Collins Field is used for football and soccer, Dow said in past years, highly-ranked Stoughton teams have lost opportunities to host regional games and had to play on the road as higher seeds.
The field turf would have the “highest quality” of materials, he said, with a life expectancy exceeding 15 years and a warranty of eight years.
“We could get something less expensive, but it would not provide the safety we are looking for,” he said.
Dow said the new field would be an opportunity to bring more families to Stoughton to show them what the district has to offer.
“This is our portal to our school district and community,” he said. “It’s their opportunity to see us and how we interact with people. When they have that good feeling, that is when they will take a closer look at some other more important things a school district can provide, like an education.”