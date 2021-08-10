For the first time in decades, the Stoughton High School girls tennis and golf teams will not play Oregon or be in the same conference this season.
Beginning this month, the Badger Conference will be split into an East/West conference realignment configuration for every sport except football, with North and South divisions in each separate conference.
“It’s kind of a bummer that Stoughton will not play Oregon,” Stoughton girls golf coach Seth Peterson said. “Oregon has been a rival of Stoughton’s in all sports forever. It feels like we will have to create all new rivalries. We may have to set up a scrimmage with Oregoin.”
The rationale behind the move is that the East/West alignment creates a more equitable distribution of total miles traveled throughout the conference, and reduced travel on school nights was a priority to minimize missed class time for student-athletes, conference principals and ADs have said.
Stoughton will compete in the Badger East Conference’s Southeast Division, and Oregon will be in the Badger West’s Southwest Division. The new conference realignment plan has been in the works for two years.
The Stoughton boys soccer team will play Oregon in a crossover game this season.
When Watertown and Beaver Dam joined the Badger Conference in 2017, the principals voted to revisit conference alignment after two years.
The conference principals in the fall of 2018 directed the athletic directors to review the alignment, taking into account geographic locations, the distance each school travels, school size and competitive balance. On Sept. 30, 2019, conference principals and athletic directors announced the realignment plan for all sports except football.
The specific way conference champions are determined will differ based on the sport. The creation of divisions will allow the conference to create a championship week, similar to the Badger Challenge used in boys and girls basketball where the top school in each division will take on the other top school from their neighboring division.
There is one big difference.
In the Badger Challenge in basketball, the series of games has served as a showcase of the talent and teams in each of the former Badger South and Badger North and the games did not factor into a team’s conference record.
Conference champions in boys soccer will be determined by the top school in each division taking on the top team from a neighboring division. For example, the top team in boys soccer from the Badger West’s Southwest will play the top team from the Badger West’s Northwest to determine the conference champion in the Badger West.
The championship series will pit the two second, third and fourth-place teams against one another.
In volleyball and girls tennis, there will still be separate Badger West and Badger East conference tournaments at the end of the regular season. In volleyball, there also will be a Badger Challenge match that pits the top eight teams in how they finished in the standings from the West against their counterparts from the East.