Plans for playing a winter sports season at Stoughton High School were dealt a blow when Public Health Madison and Dane County issued an order on Tuesday, Nov. 17, banning indoor gatherings, including high school sports.
The county order took effect Wednesday, Nov. 18 and will run until Dec. 16. School officials are still working on a plan to play a winter sports season, even though the Badger Conference canceled winter games and competitions Oct. 16, and won’t crown a conference champion.
It will likely be January or February at the earliest before a winter sports season can begin in Dane County, with the PHMDC new order in effect.
Stoughton athletic and activities director Mel Dow told the Hub the high school’s intent is to be ready to continue winter sports practices once the no indoor gathering order is lifted.
“We will adapt our schedule as necessary to meet the goals of our coaching staff to best prepare our teams for the end of the season and what we hope for is representation in the WIAA series once we have the clearance to resume play,” Dow wrote in an email.
Stoughton, like other Badger Conference schools, might consider playing a nonconference schedule with all road games. Girls basketball coach Brad Pickett said he and Dow have also discussed the option of playing games outside of Dane County.
“If there is an opportunity to do that and it’s safe to do, I think we would take advantage of that,” Pickett said.
After the Badger Conference canceled the fall sports season and SHS moved it back to an alternative season starting in March, there are no options for moving the winter sports season further back on the calendar. Dow said due to the timing of the new county order, he doesn’t expect teams to compete until after Jan. 1.
Practices started Monday, Nov. 16 for SHS girls basketball, boys hockey and girls hockey. On Monday, Nov. 23, practices were scheduled to start for boys basketball, wrestling and boys swimming, but now those teams will have to wait until the county order expires at the earliest on Dec. 16.
The Stoughton wrestling team has won three straight WIAA Division 2 state championships. Whether they get a chance to extend that to a fourth title is in limbo.
Stoughton co-wrestling coach Bob Empey said the team will conduct Zoom meetings with wrestlers and that strength and conditioning training with strength and conditioning coach Bobby O’Brien will continue.
Based on the current WIAA winter sports schedule, wrestling regionals are scheduled for Jan. 30, team sectionals Feb. 2 and individual sectionals Feb. 6. The wrestling individual state tournament is slated for Feb. 11-13 and team state is scheduled for Feb. 19-20.
If SHS starts a winter sports season in early to mid-January, some wonder there be enough time for some student-athletes to reach postseason form.
“At this point in our community, any opportunity we get to resume a part or even resemble a regular practice would be huge and exciting,” Empey said. “If we get any opportunity to compete, (wrestlers) would be overbound with excitement.”