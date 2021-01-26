The Stoughton High School Sports Boosters Club is preparing to host an online auction as a fundraiser from Feb. 6-13.
Stoughton Sports Boosters Club President Steve Lyons told the Hub the online auction will be in place of the Annual Winter Event because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Items include a signed Green Bay Packer football, a get-away to Great Wolf Lodge, American Girl Dolls, gift baskets, artwork, plaques from Stoughton High School of “Hall of Fame” winners, past presidents and presidential award recipients, and gift cards from local merchants.
“Anyone can bid and there are great prizes,” he said.
Each year, the Stoughton Sports Boosters give four $1,000 scholarships. Lyons said other support from the boosters has included: new locker rooms, a gym sound system, weight room equipment, wrestling mats, pitching machines, swim jackets, a track high jump pit, soccer goals, a cross country finish line banner and uniforms for all of the sports teams.
He said in the past decade, the group has donated over $300,000 to SHS athletics. The goal of the auction is to raise $2,000.
The auction website is 32auctions.com/boosters2021.