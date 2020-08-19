Stoughton High School announced its intention to move fall sports to spring 2021 before the WIAA implemented a deadline of Sept. 1 for schools to declare if they are all-in on the current timeframe for competition.
Stoughton Athletic Director Mel Dow announced on Twitter Wednesday, Aug. 13, that the high school will not compete athletically this fall because of the COVID-19 Dane County restrictions on gatherings.
“We will strive to still run our fall programs during this time following safety guidelines to provide support to our students, instruction, peer interaction, athlete advocacy, the healthy benefits of activity and prepare our students for the next opportunity once restrictions allow,” Dow tweeted.
High school student-athletes are still being asked to register for sports through the school’s website.
Dow said fall sports training and workouts will be communicated by coaches and as plans develop, they will be shared with students.
Dane County’s gathering COVID-19 restrictions prohibit Stoughton Area School District from holding games, as indoor gatherings are limited to 10, and outdoor gatherings can be no more than 25 people.
The school board in each district must approve an athletic director’s recommendation to play fall sports in the spring. So far, the Badger, Big Eight and Rock Valley conferences have canceled fall sports league competitions, with most schools looking to set up a schedule in the WIAA’s alternative sports season in March through May this spring.
Some schools following the traditional fall sports schedule were permitted by the WIAA to start practices on Monday, Aug. 17, for girls golf, girls tennis, girls swimming and boys and girls cross-country. Practice fields across Dane, Rock and Green counties were vacant and not used.
Practices for football, boys and girls volleyball and boys soccer can start on Sept. 7. However, only 255 or 49.7% of the 513-member WIAA schools were planning to have high-risk COVID-19 sports practice in the usual fall timeframe, according to a Wisconsin Athletic Director survey.
Athletic directors will face a crunch in scheduling games, sites and officials. A key topic for Stoughton coaches is coaching contact days. Coaches are given five unrestricted contact days they can use for coaching instruction by using school resources before the season begins. If a coach hasn’t used their five days, the WIAA extended the window into the school year for coaches to use those days.
Coaches in Stoughton have lobbied for continued speed, agility and weight training workouts even though school is starting with an at-home virtual learning model to help student-athletes struggling with depression, anxiety, and to promote fitness.
Dow proposed to the WIAA grant coaches in every sport the same number of contact days they can use throughout this year. He said coaching contact days are inconsistent across the state and the WIAA should provide the same contact for all kids, in all schools.
“If working with kids is important, especially for the for those who are senior fall athletes, there should be consideration for them,” he said.
The high school has implemented safety measures for workouts, including requiring participants to self check their condition when they arrive, wear face masks and disinfecting equipment after each time it is used.