Stoughton High School for the fourth time will receive the WIAA Award of Excellence for the 2019-20 school year. The WIAA announced the 46 schools to win the award on Wednesday, Aug. 26, including Oregon High School. The award recognizes schools’ efforts and achievements in sportsmanship, ethics, integrity, leadership and character.
Schools will be presented their awards during the WIAA fall meeting, which will be conducted virtually the middle of October.
According to a WIAA news release, criteria for earning the award include: coaches and student/athletes attending sportsmanship summit/leadership conference; three or more athletic teams gave back to their school or community through volunteerism; no coach ejections at any level and athletic directors conducting at least one informational meeting with student-athletes and their parents where sportsmanship, ethics and/or integrity is on the agenda and discussed.
The other criteria are:
- Athletic Director maintains and updates all information in the WIAA School Directory annually.
- Athletic Director does due diligence in striving to achieve staff compliance with all WIAA coaching requirements (i.e. rules video, exam, officials’ rankings)
- Athletic director conducted regular meetings with a Captain’s Club/Team Leadership Council.
- Athletic director attended conference meetings
- There was school representation at one of the seven WIAA Fall Area Meetings
- There was school representation at WIAA Annual Meeting in April
- Athletic director has taken the Free NFHS Sportsmanship course
- Three or more head coaches have taken the Free NFHS Sportsmanship course
- Athletic program had no coach or player assault of an official at any level
- Athletic director nominated/submitted a boy and/or a girl for WIAA Scholar Athlete recognition (either for local or state level recognition)