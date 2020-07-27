A 2020 Stoughton High School graduate is home from the hospital after a single-car crash just before midnight on Thursday, July 16.
Dane County sheriff deputies and Stoughton police were called to State Highway 138 at Oak Lawn Road, south of the Town of Dunkirk. The sheriff’s office said a 19-year-old Stoughton man lost control of the vehicle and the car rolled several times.
Aspen Alexander, 18, and the man were ejected from the vehicle. All lanes of Highway 138 south of Stoughton were closed for almost six hours overnight.
The man was taken to the hospital and treated for what the sheriff’s office called “minor injuries.”
Alexander was taken to UW Health University Hospital in Madison via Med Flight with serious injuries. She was rushed to the trauma area, underwent surgery for nine fractures in her back and was fitted for a back brace. Doctors inserted pins and plates for her broken arm and elbow. She also suffered one broken rib.
Doctors expect her to make a full recovery.
Alexander played volleyball at Stoughton and was a member of the Oregon girls lacrosse team. She was planning to play lacrosse at Edgewood College.
Amy Miess-Alexander – Aspen’s step-grandmother – started a fundraiser Saturday, July 18, on GoFundMe to help with medical bills. Three days later, Miess-Alexander provided a positive update on the GoFundMe page – Alexander was discharged from the hospital, walking on her own and doing several stairs.
As of Monday, July 27, the GoFundMe page raised almost $9,000 of the $10,000 goal and had 110 donors and 962 shares.