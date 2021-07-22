After 11 years as the Stoughton High School Athletic and Activities Director, Mel Dow is moving on to become the WIAA’s associate director.
Todd Clark, WIAA director of communications, made the announcement on Dow’s hiring on Thursday, July 22.
“It is a humbling honor to have the opportunity to become a member of the executive team of the WIAA and serve the student-athletes and schools of Wisconsin,” Dow said in a news release on Thursday. “Educationally based athletics and providing valued experiences have been at the core of my career, and I am looking forward to growing with the WIAA.”
He will fill the post vacated by deputy director Wade Labecki, whose retirement becomes effective Sept. 1.
Dow’s responsibilities will include the administration and coordination of duties and tournament planning for the sports of baseball, wrestling and tennis. Other administrative duties include eligibility, coaching contact, camps, out-of-season participation, foreign students, sanctioning requests and leading respective sport responsibility coaches and 7% committees. He is scheduled to begin his position on Aug. 2.
“Mel’s passion, work ethic and vision for interscholastic athletics will enhance the service that our WIAA team provides to the member schools and student-athletes,” WIAA Executive Director Stephanie Hauser said in a news release. “I am confident that he will embrace this new challenge as an opportunity to make a positive difference, and we can’t wait to have him here on staff with us to roll up our sleeves and get to work.”
Dow has served as the athletics and activities director in the Stoughton School District since 2010. He coordinated and administered athletic programs and activities for grades 6-12 and supervised extensive athletic facility renovations and was a member of the Stoughton Wellness Coalition.
Dow helped increase sport participation and expanded programming during his tenure in Stoughton. He was also a member of committees for safety, additives, calendar and the selection of honors.
He is in the midst of helping SHS raise community funding for a $1.1 million artificial turf for Collins Field.
He has also made contributions at the state and national level, serving on the WIAA Sports Advisory Council from 2018-21, the WIAA Sportsmanship Committee from 2014-19 and on the Strategic Plan Committee of the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association. Dow hosted and served as tournament director of the USA Wrestling World Team Trials in 2014 and 2015.
Prior to his position at Stoughton, Dow spent 11 years at Prairie du Chien High School as a physical education and adaptive physical education teacher.
Dow is a 1992 graduate of Prairie du Chien High School, where he participated in football, track and field and wrestling. He earned a master’s degree in education from UW-La Crosse in 2002 after receiving a bachelor of science degree in exercise and sports science from there in 1997.
He and his wife, Kristen, have one adult son, Tyler, 21, and 17-year old twins, daughter Trista and son Trenton.