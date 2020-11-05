Football and soccer players at Stoughton High School had a chance to showcase their talents during a pro-style combine.
The Stoughton football and soccer teams hosted a voluntary joint combine on Thursday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Oct. 30, to assist players being recruited. Student-athletes completed testing in the vertical jump, 40-yard dash, agility cone drill, broad jump and an L-shaped agility drill the final two contact days. All of the tests by players were recorded and will be available for college recruiters.
“The biggest reason we did it was because of our guys not being able to put out film this fall,” Stoughton football coach Jason Becker said. “We wanted to give them opportunities to put something on film that shows prospective college coaches how they can move and how fast they are.”
Players attended the combine in different groups of 25 or less for testing, and temperature checks and social distancing were required before student-athletes could participate.
Becker said some people still had concerns regarding the COVID-19 situation and other players were busy working, so the combine and contact days were voluntary.
“We developed some sense of normalcy,” Becker said. “It’s clear that our athletes were definitely missing the social interaction piece as well as just the ability to get together with your friends and compete.”
The Badger Conference canceled its fall sports season July 30 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and college recruits were not able to get film to coaches from game action. Instead SHS, like many conference schools, chose to push back its fall sports season to an alternative start in March. The WIAA granted fall sports coaches 15 additional contact days they could use for training, speed, agility and team drill work.
All fall sports coaches had to complete contact days by Oct. 31, so other SHS clubs and organizations could meet after school this week.
Combine results with younger players will be used as a training tool. Becker said coaches wanted to get a baseline for freshmen and sophomores and will then see where they are in March and by the start of next fall.
“Our hope is to expand it so all sports could use it as a training and recruiting tool,” he said.
In the summer, the football team was limited to groups of 10 and this fall they could have groups of 25 for training. Becker said the football team averaged 60 players per contact day this fall.
Becker said the team was just appreciative of the opportunities to get together in groups of 25 for individual drill work, 7-on-7 and full defensive and offensive work.
“We have a new defensive coordinator and it really gave him the opportunity to get his system installed and get the guys familiar with his verbiage and expectations,” Becker said.