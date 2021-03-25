The WIAA plans to host culminating state championships in all sports but football for schools competing in the alternative fall season created after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The girls swimming and diving alternate season will feature one division for the Tournament Series, and the state championships will be on Tuesday, April 6, at Waukesha South High School. The meet is scheduled to begin with the diving competition at 12:30 p.m., with swimming events starting at 5 p.m. There are 42 girls swimming and diving programs competing in the alternate fall season.
The volleyball season will culminate with championship matches on Saturday, April 17, at Kaukauna High School. The girls tournament features two divisions, with the Division 2 championship match at 1 p.m. and the Division 1 match at 7 p.m. The state semifinals are set for Thursday, April 15, at two locations to be determined.
The girls tennis alternate season will hold individual and team state tournaments featuring one division, slated for Thursday and Friday, April 22-23, at Badger High School and at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club. The team tournament is scheduled for Saturday, May 1, at the Menard Tennis Center in Eau Claire, with 42 programs competing.
The boys and girls cross country championships for one division will be on Saturday, May 8, at a site to be determined. There are 59 boys programs and 57 girls programs declaring for the alternate fall state title.
There will be two divisions of boys soccer for the alternate fall season tournament series. The state tournament will consist of two semifinals and a championship game for both divisions on Saturday, May 15, at two locations to be determined. There are 85 boys soccer programs that have declared to participate in the tournament this spring.
The one division of the girls golf championships is scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, May 17-18, at a siet yet to be determined. There are currently 38 girls golf programs competing.
The football fall alternate season includes a seven-week regular-season schedule of games beginning with the first allowed game slated for March 24. There are currently 113 programs that are playing in 11-player football this spring.