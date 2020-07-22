With less than two weeks until high school football practice begins in Wisconsin, there is no set plan by the WIAA to alter fall sports amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Stoughton Area School District is left in a holding pattern. The Madison, Middleton and Sun Prairie school districts have announced they will start the school year with virtual learning.
Currently, the WIAA is planning on having fall sports begin and continue as scheduled with COVID-19 safety guidelines. However, there has been a proposal crafted by southwest Wisconsin administrators to move the fall sports season back to spring 2021.
WIAA executive staff members are looking to add a meeting by the end of July to consider flipping the fall sports season to the spring and moving back the spring season into the summer.
“I respect the consideration to develop alternative plans that provide kids opportunities to participate, even if abbreviated rather than canceling events,” Stoughton athletic director Mel Dow wrote in an email to the Courier Hub. “I feel for the class of 2020 who did not get a spring season and missed out on opportunities.”
Fall sports would begin in March and wrap up in late May, and spring sports would begin at the end of May and extend into July, according to a copy of the letter from the southwest Wisconsin schools administrators.
The school year finishes at the end of June, so continuing into July would likely require a waiver or approval by schools.
If fall sports were moved to the spring, the winter sports season would be the first to start, either on schedule or pushed back to January 2021. The proposal could mean shortened seasons.
“This has been an ever-changing situation and any plan that would have been made most likely would have changed,” Dow said. “Until now, there was still optimism to restart, especially in a significant part of the state. All of this has been a challenge and uncertainty added to the passion of sport increases that challenge.”
Dane County is still in Phase 2 of its reopening plan, which limits outdoor gatherings to 25 or less and indoor gatherings to 10 or less. Further complicating Stoughton’s situation is the fact that the Badger Conference is spread across seven counties.
There is also the possible challenge of restructuring entire fall and/or spring sports schedules that are set up one two two years in advance. Dow said there would be an immense amount of work to coordinate schedules and set up officials if the fall and spring sports seasons are moved back.
“I am optimistic that conferences like the Badger will be able to effectively manage this if it is the direction we need to go,” he said. “We are all committed to providing the best for our students.”
Football, soccer and volleyball are all deemed high- or medium-risk sports and are barred from hosting competitions, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Mental health is another area of focus for local school districts. A study conducted by Tim McGuine – a senior scientist at the University of Wisconsin – in conjunction with the WIAA, found 33% of student-athletes are displaying symptoms of depression and 40% haven’t been doing any activity since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States in March.
The Badger Conference athletic directors will meet virtually next week.