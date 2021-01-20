The WIAA has revised regional groupings for the girls and boys basketball postseason, with Stoughton High School girls and boys basketball teams set to play in Division 2
The revisions are in response to 39 state programs that have declared they will not be participating in the state tournament series this season, WIAA Director of Communications Todd Clark said.
Because of COVID-19 health concerns and the reduced number of schools willing to host games, the WIAA decided to split its five divisions equally, with 89 schools in Division 1, 90 schools in Division 2.
The girls’ basketball Division 2 regional grouping comprises Madison Edgewood, McFarland, Mount Horeb and Sauk Prairie. Edgewood traditionally has been placed in a Division 3 regional grouping.
Stoughton and Edgewood are also placed together in the Division 2 boys basketball regional grouping, along with McFarland, Mount Horeb and Sauk Prairie.
DeForest, which knocked off Stoughton in a Division 2 sectional semifinal 64-57 last season, and was one win from reaching the state tournament, was bumped up to Division 1.
The Madison Metropolitan School District opted out of the WIAA tournament series and won’t allow any practice, competitions or in-person coaching.
To reduce travel and cut down on the potential spread of COVID-19, all regionals will be split into five- or six-team pods, with the higher seeded teams in each regional hosting games on Feb. 16, 19 and 20.
After regional play, the four remaining teams in each division will be re-seeded, with the higher seeded squad again hosting at the sectional level on Feb. 25 and 27.
The state tournament, which likely will be held at multiple sites due to COVID-19, is set for March 4-6.