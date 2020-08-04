The previous course record at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove was held by a former University of Wisconsin star, so it was only fitting that a current Badger set the new benchmark.
Stoughton native Sam Anderson fired a 9-under 62 on Monday, Aug. 3, during a qualifying round for the Wisconsin State Open. The previous record was a 65 by Appleton native Ryan Helminen.
Anderson started his round with two birdies and an eagle on the par-5 3rd hole. He capped the front nine with another eagle on the par-5 9th, and added four more birdies on the back nine.
His record performance came less than a week after he finished inside the top-6 at the Wisconsin State Amateur Championship for the third time in four years.
Anderson finished in a two-way tie for sixth at 10-over 290 in the 119th edition of the annual four-day tournament, which wrapped up Thursday, July 30. He tied for fourth last year and tied for sixth in 2017.
Anderson led the Badgers men’s golf team in 18-hole scoring average (72.55) as a junior – the second-lowest season average in program history.
The rising senior continued his hot play at Milwaukee Country Club in River Hills, moving up nine spots with a final-round 71 after rounds of 72, 73 and 74. He eagled the par-4 2nd hole in the final round and finished with seven total birdies, 46 pars, 17 bogeys and one double bogey.
Anderson played the par-5’s at 3 under, the par-4’s at 4 over and the par-3’s at 9 over.
Stoughton resident Owen Butler also competed, finishing in a four-way tie for 57th at 27-over 307. The 2003 Milton High School graduate was one of 79 golfers to make the cut, which settled at 14 over.
Butler hit his stride in the first (73) and third (74) rounds, but struggled in rounds two (77) and four (83). He finished the tournament with eight birdies, 36 pars, 21 bogeys and seven double bogeys.
Division I college players dominated the top of the leaderboard.
University of Minnesota senior Thomas Longbella captured the title with a score of 6-under 274 – 16 shots better than what won at Milwaukee Country Club in 1995 and 26 shots better than in 1971. The Chippewa Falls native tied the tournament record for most rounds in the 60’s (four – 69, 67, 69, 69) and was one stroke from trying the tournament records for lowest score and largest margin of victory.
Marquette redshirt sophomore Tyler Leach of Spring Valley and Toledo senior Nate Thomson of Greendale tied for second at 4 over. South Dakota senior Matt Tolan of Eau Claire placed fourth at 6 over, and Northern Illinois sophomore Zach Place of Roselle, Illinois rounded out the top five at 9 over.