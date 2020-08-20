Utica shortstop Carson Knapp came through in the clutch on Saturday, Aug. 15, as he drove in the winning run in the top of the ninth inning to give the A’s the lead over Rio.
Utica (5-7) was able to pull off the win even after suffering six errors in the field.
Utica’s Sunday, Aug. 16, matchup against Jefferson was canceled, as there was a scheduling conflict.
Utica 10, Rio 9
Utica got out to an early 4-0 lead in the first inning. The A’s were able to tack on one more run in the third to lead 5-0. Rio was able to put up a crooked number in the fourth frame, as Utica gave up seven runs in the inning. Starting pitcher Ryan Ellington was pulled in favor of Brock Wanninger.
Wanninger pitched five-plus innings of relief and got the win despite six fielding errors by Utica. He also finished the game with eight strikeouts and added an RBI double in the eighth.
In the ninth, Utica was able to pull ahead when Knapp hit in the go-ahead run. Knapp finished 2-for-4 with a walk, which included the game-winning RBI.