Stoughton pitchers Yonardo Herdenez and Adrian Montilva combined on a dominating performance, striking out 20 to lead the Merchants to a 4-3 win over Rio on Sunday, Aug. 30, in a Home Talent League regular season finale.
With the win, Stoughton finished the season 14-3.
“It was nice to end on a win and have a good taste in your mouth going into the winter,” Stoughton manager Dale Seffens said. “We had some young college players that got good experience. We played all of our games on the road and no one got sick.”
Stoughton 4, Rio 3
The Merchants scored two runs in the eighth inning to pull off a comeback victory over Rio.
Winder Fuentes led off the eighth with a single and moved up to third base on two wild pitches. Montilva then walked before Herdenez tied the game at 3-3 on an RBI groundout that scored Fuentes. Andres Moreno then came through with a sacrifice fly to score Montilva to cap the win.
Montilva went 2-for-2 with two runs scored and a double, Tyler Wilberg went 2-for-3 and Fuentes was 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
“We came through with some clutch hits in the sixth and eighth innings,” Seffens said.
Herdenez had three RBI to lead the Merchants and pitched three shutout innings to get the win on the mound. He struck out seven and walked one.
Montilva started on the mound and pitched six innings. He gave up one earned run on six hits, while striking out 13 and walking three.
“The pitching was really good and the 20 combined strikeouts helped,” Seffens said.
Reedsburg 4, Stoughton 3
Stoughton had three dropped fly balls in the outfield and the three errors led to three unearned runs in a road loss to Reedsburg at Nishan Park on Saturday, Aug. 22.
Stoughton’s Ben Riffle pitched seven innings and gave up one earned run on five hits.
“He threw a great game, but we didn’t give him any help,” Seffens said. “It wasn’t one of our best defensive games.”
Cadin Milbauer went 2-for-3 to lead the Merchants. Hayden Schigur had an RBI double and started at catcher for the first time.