Yonardo Herdenez was in his fifth season in the minor leagues as a pitcher with the Toronto Blue Jays the last time Stoughton won the Home Talent League Southeast Section.
Herdenez, who played four levels with the Blue Jays in 2017, including AA with the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, came through with a clutch walk-off RBI single to right to score Irvin Medina to give Stoughton a 4-3 win over Jefferson in a Home Talent League Southeast Section championship on Sunday, Aug. 22, at Norse Park.
“It felt great,” Herdenez said. “It was my time.”
Herdenez said he was looking for a fastball.
“When I was playing Rookie league and AA we won the championship and that was pretty exciting and that is why I came here for,” he said. “That was my expectation for the year and that is what we are going to do.”
With the win, Stoughton (11-1) advances to the HTL Final Four round-robin championship series. Stoughton will play Monona in the first round of the championship series at 1 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 29, at Norse Park. The Merchants last played in the HTL championship series in 2017 when they won the title. In 2013, Stoughton finished as the runner-up losing to Middleton in the championship.
“We are on a four year pace,” Stoughton coach Dale Seffens said of making the HTL: Final Four championship series.
Herdenez dazzled on the mound, tossing eight shutout innings in relief to get the win. He struck out nine and walked two and gave up six hits. The Blue Devils loaded the bases in the third, but could only push across one run on an error.
“All I was thinking was to try to keep them at 0 and do the best I can,” Herdenez said. “We have a great defense.”
Herdenez limited the damage by Jefferson after the first three innings. The Blue Devils went 2-for-15 hitting with runners in scoring position and stranded 13 runners on base.
Herdenez struck out five of the first nine batters he faced and only two runners reached second base for a six-inning stretch.
“He’s a different dude,” Seffens said of Herdenez. “He’s played some big ball in his career. Nothing is too big for him. He bailed us.”
Seffens said Herdenez was approaching the end of what he had left in the tank and with his pitch count.
“It was getting down to the end because you don’t want to hurt anybody, but this time of year it’s up to him and he wanted to keep going so I let him go.”
The Merchants took a short-lived early lead. Medina walked leading off the bottom of the first. Winder Fuenetes then singled to right. Herdennez reached on a throwing error by Jefferson shortstop Ryan Brost and Medina scored to give Stoughton a 1-0 lead.
Jefferson’s Pat Cottrell went 2-for-6 and had a two-run single to right off Stoughton starting pitcher Ben Riffle in the second to give the Blue Devils a 2-1 lead. Riffle lasted just two innings and gave up three runs, but only one earned on five hits, while walking two and hitting one.
Two of Jefferson’s runs were unearned and came on two errors by the Merchants in the first three innings. Stoughton won despite committing four errors, including a dropped fly ball in left field in the third that allowed the Blue Devils to take a 3-1 lead.
Stoughton’s Chris Lund hit a rocket home run to center in the seventh to slice the Blue Devils’ lead to 3-2. Lund went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
“He just solidifies our lineup and he’s a good ballplayer,” Seffens said of Lund.
Teammate Julian Edwards walked followed by Kadin Milbauer who hit a towering fly ball to right that fell in for a double after the Jefferson right fielder misjudged the ball. Medina came through with a sacrifice fly to knock in the game-tying run to tie the game at 3.
That set the stage for some extra-inning drama. The Merchants avenged an earlier loss to Jefferson this season.
“We finally got them (Jefferson) off our list,” Seffens said. “Hopefully, we can keep it rolling.”