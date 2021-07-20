McFarland’s Austin Miller struck out 14 and kept Utica at bay in the few scoring opportunities they could generate in a 4-2 loss on Sunday, July 18, in a Home Talent League Southeast Section game at Utica Park.
Utica’s Ben Hildebrandt, who went 2-for-4, tripled to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning. Yet, Utica couldn’t push across a run. It’s the fourth straight loss for Utica, which has averaged 4.5 runs per game during the streak and is 0-3 in games where they score three runs or less.
“It was disappointing to not get the guy in from third base and to have the opportunities and not capitalize,” Utica player-manager Christian Stokstad said.
John Raff also had a triple for Utica. Miller limited Utica to four hits.
The A’s took a lead after scoring a run in the bottom of the third. Utica’s Ryan Ellingson and Nick Woodstock both walked before Derek Karlen drove in a run on a groundout to give Utica the 1-0 lead.
The Muskies took the lead in the top of the fourth. McFarland’s Xavier Schreiber laced a double to center. Kyle White then laid down a bunt and reached on an overthrow by Utica pitcher Clayton Mathwig to tie the game at 1. White later scored on a passed ball to give the Muskies a 2-1 lead.
Mathwig pitched four innings and gave up two runs on four hits. Utica’s Brock Wanninger tossed five innings in relief and gave up two runs.