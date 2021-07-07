Tyler Wilberg knocked in the go-ahead run on a fielder’s choice and Connor Blaney delivered an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to propel Stoughton to a 6-4 win over Utica in a Home Talent League game on Sunday at Norse Park.
“We seem to find a way to win, but it wasn’t pretty,” Stoughton manager Dale Seffgens said.
The Merchants overcame six errors and rallied for the win to improve to 5-1 to stay in a second-place tie with Evansville behind Jefferson (5-0) in the Southeast Section.
“We didn’t play our best game and it was kind of ugly in the beginning,” Seffens said. The guys found a way to come back in the end.”
Utica tied the game at 4 in the top of the seventh. Derek Karlen reached on an error and Christian Stokstad singled. Ben Hildebrandt hit a fly ball to right that went off the Merchants’ right fielder’s glove, and Karlen scored to tie the game at 4.
That set the stage for the Merchants in the bottom of the seventh. Stoughton’s Julian Edwards led off the bottom of the seventh with a single to center. Hayden Schigur then doubled and Kadin Milbauer reached on a fielder’s choice. Wilberg reached on a fielder’s choice to score Schigur to give the Merchants a 5-4 lead. Blaney then delivered an RBI single.
Stoughton’s Irvin Medina went 4-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Edwards finished 2-for-3 and Ryan Nyhagen went 2-for-4 with one RBI. Blaney also went 2-for-4 with one RBI.
Both Stokstad and Karlen had two hits for Utica. WIth the loss, Utica drops to 1-4.
Stoughton’s Erick Sperloen pitched four innings in relief to get the win. He gave up one unearned run on three hits and struck out four. Stoughton’s Ben Riffle started on the mound and went five innings. He gave up three runs but only one earned run on four hits. Riffle struck out four and walked one.
Utica’s Max Gartzke pitched five innings and gave up three runs. He struck out three, walked two and hit one batter.
Stoughton will host Utica in a HTL Night League game at 6 p.m. Thursday at Norse Park.