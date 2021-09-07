Stoughton is one win away from winning a Home Talent League championship after slugging its way to an 11-3 12-inning win over Sauk Prairie in the second-round of the round-robin championship series on Sunday, Sept. 4, at Jaycee Park in Sauk City.
The Merchants (13-1) face Belleville at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Norse Park with a chance to clinch their first title since 2017.
“It came down to our pitching,” Stoughton manager Dale Seffens said. “Sauk is a really good team, but their second pitcher threw over 100 pitches and we knew sooner or later he was going to get tired. We just outlasted them and it paid off.”
The Merchants captured the HTL Night League championship with a 11-1 six-inning win over Mazomanie on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Norse Park.
“The guys really wanted to make a run for both championships this year,” Stoughton manager Dale Seffens said.
Stoughton finished the HTL Night League 9-1 and won seven straight games to win the championship.
The pitching for the Merchants in the Night League playoffs was lights-out. In four games in the Night League playoffs, Stoughton has outscored its opponents 37-3 and the pitchers combined to only allow one earned run.
Stoughton 11, Sauk Prairie 3, 12 inn.
Stoughton’s Andres Moreno hit a tie-breaking RBI single and Chris Lund smashed a grand slam to propel the Merchants to a victory over Sauk Prairie in the second-round of the HTL championship round-robin playoffs Sept. 5, in Sauk City.
The Merchants scored eight runs in the top of the 12th to seal the win. With one out, Stoughton’s Irvin Medina walked and Winder Fuentes singled to set the table for the Merchants. Yonardo Herdenez then reached on an error to load the bases. Moreno delivered a go-ahead RBI single and Lund hit a grand slam to give Stoughton an 8-3 lead.
“It was a big bomb by Chris,” Seffens said. “He had a huge day for us.”
Lund went 3-for-6 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored.
Ryan Nyhagen kept the 12th going with a double. Julian Edwards came through with an RBI single and Kadin Milabuer was hit by a pitch. Medina then lined a two-run single to center to give the Merchants an 11-3 lead.
Stoughton’s Ben Riffle pitched four innings and gave up three runs on six hits. He struck out three and walked two. A trio of relief pitchers for the Merchants combined tossed eight one-hit shutout innings.
Adrian Montivia tossed four innings in relief and walked three. Herdenz pitched three innings in relief to get the win. He struck out five and didn’t surrender a hit.
Riffle pitched into the fifth, but came out after giving up a lead-off single and walking two to load the bases. Monticia then hit a batter and walked in a run to give the Twins a 3-2 lead.
Herdenez hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth to tie the game at 3. He pitched three innings and didn’t allow a baserunner and struck out five.
Nyhagen and Lund each went 3-for-6 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Both Lund and Nyhagen were a triple shy of hitting for the cycle.
Edwards finished 2-for-6 and Fuentes went 2-for-7.
Stoughton 11, Mazomanie 1
The Stoughton trio of Fuentes, Medina and Milbauer combined to drive in six runs to power the Merchants to a win over Mazomanie in the HTL Night League CHampionship Sept. 2, at Norse Park.
The Merchants batted around the order in an eight-run fifth to pull away. Kadin Milbauer led off with a single to center and then he stole both second and third. Medina followed with an RBI double to left to give Stoughton a 3-1 lead. The big blow in the inning came on Fuentes’ two-run home run he crushed into the trees in center field to give the Merchants a 5-1 lead.
Nyhagen knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly and Edwards had an RBI single to right center to extend the Merchants’ lead to 7-1. Milbauer then walked with the bases loaded and SToughton scored two runs when Medina reached on an error to take a 10-1 lead.
Fuentes went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Milbauer finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and two stolen bases and Medina went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Tyler Wilberg went 2-for-3 with an RBI and Moreno finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Connor Blaney pitched three shutout innings and only allowed three hits. He struck out three and walked one.
Sefefns said Blaney did a really nice job of keeping Mazomanie at bay.
“He hasn’t pitched as many innings on Thursdays because he was also playing Legion ball,” Seffens said of Blaney.
Riffle tossed two innings in relief to get the win. He gave up one run on two boots and struck out one. Erick Sperloen pitched the final inning and didn’t allow a run on two hits.