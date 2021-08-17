With a Home Talent League Southeast Section semifinal game on the line, Stoughton turned to Kadin Milbauer for a spark in the bottom of the eighth inning on Sunday, Aug. 15, at Norse Park.
Milbauer, a 2019 Stoughton High School graduate now playing baseball at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, surprised Evansville by using his speed to bunt for a single. He ran the Merchants into a scoring opportunity after stealing second base.
When Stoughton’s Winder Fuentes ripped an RBI single to left, Milbauer slid into the plate to score the go-ahead run. Andres Moreno later came through with a two-out RBI single to left that gave the Merchants a big insurance run in a wild 10-9 win over Evansville. Milbauer went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI.
Stoughton manager Dale Seffens said he wasn’t giving Milbauer the green light to steal. Seffens said Fuentes was supposed to bunt, but on a pitch outside, Milbauer raced to second without a throw.
“Kadin came through big today,” Seffens said. “I’m proud of the guys. They all did their job. No one quit and they all came back out fighting. It’s what you need in the playoffs.”
Top-seeded Stoughton (10-1) advances to host second-seeded Jefferson (9-2) in the Southeast Section championship at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 22, at Norse Park. If the Merchants win, they would reach the Home Talent League’s Final Four round-robin playoff series.
The Merchants pounded out 12 hits, as Fuentes and Moreno each went 2-for-5 with three RBI. Teammate Yonardo Herdenez finished 2-for-5 with two RBI.
Seffens said to score 10 runs off Evansville picther Jameson Lavery is a good day because he’s a really good pitcher.
“It’s one of the best games I have been involved in,” he said.
Moreno enjoyed the back-and-forth game.
“I’m not going to lie to you,” Moreno said. “I like playing in games like this when it’s going on both sides and both teams and everyone is hitting. It’s always exciting to come out here with my Venezuelan friends, be out here each Sunday and give people a good game.”
The Jays jumped out to a two-run lead in the third off Stoughton starting pitcher Ben Riffle, highlighted by Joe Cox’s RBI single to left. It didn’t take long for the Merchants to battle back.
In the bottom of the third, Stoughton’s Julian Edwards lined a single to center. Tyler Wilberg moved him into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Milbauer reached on an infield single and Irvin Medina walked to load the bases. Fuentes then lined a game-tying two-run single to left to tie the game at 2. Herdenez followed with a single and Moreno delivered a two-run single to left to give the Merchants a 4-2 lead.
Evansville’s Drew Larson lined an RBI single to right in the top of the fourth to cut the Merchants’ lead to 4-3. The Jays regained the lead with a two-run fifth.
Cox hit an RBI double to center off Herdenez to tie the game at 4. Lavery then lined a go-ahead RBI single to center to give the Jays a 5-4 lead.
Larson went 4-for-5 with two RBI and Cox finished 3-for-5 with three RBI for Evansville.
“The bottom of their order hit really well today,” Seffens said. “Both teams hit the ball today with some good pitching out there. You just have to hand it to the offenses of both teams.”
Stoughton came back and when Edwards reached on an error in the sixth, the Merchants scored an unearned run to tie the game at 5. Wilberg followed with a single to right center.
Milbauer came through with a big at-bat grounding out to second, but by hitting the ball to the right side of the infield he drove in the go-ahead run. Medina singled to left and then Herdanez lined a two-run single to center to give the Merchants an 8-5 lead.
The Jays got an RBI single by Tyler Aasen in the top of the eighth to tie the game at 8. That set the stage for the Merchants two-run bottom of the eighth.
Herdanez pitched five innings in relief to get the win. He gave up four runs on 11 hits, while striking out six and walking two. Riffle went four innings and gave up five runs on four hits. He struck out two and walked one.
Sefefns said there was no way to tell if the game would play out
“It might have gone 15 innings,” Seffens said. “We don’t know how far ‘Yo’ can go because he hasn’t pitched many innings this year. We figured we could run him out there and get what we could out of him. We still had Spis (Erick Sperloen) if we needed. Thank God we didn’t need him.”