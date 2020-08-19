Stoughton shortstop Winder Fuentes didn’t want to dwell on it, but he knew a rebound was in store after the Merchants lost a pitchers’ duel to Evansville in a Home Talent League game the day before.
Stoughton (11-2) split two games last week, losing a nail-biter to Evansville 1-0 in nine innings on Wednesday, Aug. 12, in a rematch of a Southeast Section championship game last year. The Merchants rebounded and hit three home runs en route to an 8-5 win over Belleville Thursday in Albany.
“We were struggling yesterday against Evansville trying to hit as a team,” Fuentes said. “Today, we worked hard to score and everybody hit. Little by little we scored a lot of runs. That’s the definition of a good team game.”
Stoughton lost to Evansville in the Southeast Section title game 7-3 last year.
“The fight against Evansville will always be tough,” Fuentes said. “We are a team that can hit a lot of homers. It will come down to which team has the small game.”
Stoughton 8, Belleville 5
Fuentes went 4-for-4 with a home run and two RBI to propel the Merchants to a victory over the Raiders on Thursday.
“The guy was throwing a lot of fastballs and that was what we were jumping on,” Fuentes said. “It worked out in my favor.”
The Merchants took an early lead with a five-run first inning. Fuentes singled off the center field fence, Yonardo Herdenez reached on an error and Dave Hanson walked to load the bases. Adrian Montilva then walked to bring in a run before Romer Pena’s grand slam to right field gave the Merchants a 5-0 lead.
“When you have a lot of younger inexperienced guys in the lineup, it’s nice to see that,” Stoughton coach Dale Seffens said. “After last night, anything on the scoreboard is good.”
The Merchants also got homers from Fuentes and Irvin Medina,who hit a solo home run to left in the fourth to extend Stoughton’s lead to 6-3. Seven of the eight runs the Merchants scored came off home runs.
“That busted Irvin out of a couple of game slump,” Seffens said.
Belleville’s Brock Gilkes went 3-for-4 with two RBI. Belleville’s Sam Urqhart knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly and Gilkes delivered an RBI single to left in the bottom of the fifth to slice the Merchants’ lead to 6-5.
It didn’t last long. Fuentes hit a two-run homer to right in the sixth to push the Merchants’ lead back to three.
Stoughton’s Ben Riffle pitched a complete game and gave up four earned runs on nine hits. He struck out seven and walked three.
“He battled out of some tough spots,” Seffens said. “He’s been around the block.”
Evansville 1, Stoughton 0
Montilva, who is playing baseball at Madison College, carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning against rival Evansville, striking out 12. Dane Schultz broke up the no-hit bid with a single in the eighth.
Montilva walked Johannes Haakenson leading off the ninth, then had a throwing error on a wild pickoff throw to allow the game’s only run.
“He’s improved a lot,” Sefefns said of Montilva. “He’s gained close to 10 mph on his fastball since last year.”
The Merchants had a golden scoring opportunity in the first, but Evansville centerfielder Haakenson threw out two runners at third base.
“We got a little too aggressive,” Seffens said. “We had our chances in the first if we would have been more patient.”
Medina walked leading off the first. He stole second and the ball sailed into center and Haakenson fired a strike to third base to get Medina out. Fuentes then walked. Herdenez, who went 2-for-3, had a single, and Haakenson threw Fuentes out trying to race to third on the play.