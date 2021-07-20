Stoughton’s Yonardo Herdenez didn’t miss his opportunity when Fort Atkinson’s Austin Paul hung a breaking pitch.
Herdenez crushed a three-run home run to left field, and Stoughton rode the spark of that blast to a 3-1 win over Fort Atkinson in a Home Talent League Southeast Section showdown on Sunday, July 18, at Norse Park. Four teams entered Sunday with one loss in the Southeast Section, where the top four teams make the playoffs. With the victory, Stoughton (7-1) maintains a ½ game lead on Evansville (6-1) and Jefferson (6-1).
“I feel very happy to be in the place we are in right now,” Herdenez said. “It’s not just because of me. It’s because of all of the guys doing the work too. I’m excited we are the No. 1 seed right now.”
Paul walked Stoughton’s Irvin Medina leading off the first. Medina stole second and Adrian Montilva walked. That set the stage for Herdenez, who delivered the big blow with a three-run home run.
“I found the right pitch to hit and I’m excited,” Herdenez said. “I knew right away it was a homer because I hit it really good.”
Paul didn’t record an out and JJ Curtis came on in relief. Curtis pitched eight innings and limited the Merchants to three hits. Medina went 2-for-3 and is now hitting .486.
“The top four teams for the playoffs are probably set, but we are playing for seeding,” Stoughton manager Dale Seffens said.
Seffens said offensively, the Merchants didn’t do much hitting after the first inning.
Stoughton’s Ben Riffle pitched 5 ⅔ innings and gave up one unearned run on four hits. He struck out two and walked three. Erick Sperloen pitched the final 3 ⅓ shutout innings and gave up just one hit.
Both Rifle and Sperloen pitched out of jams. The Generals went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left seven on base. The Generals had the leadoff batter reach base in three straight innings late in the game, but failed to push across a run.
Seffens said both Riffle and Sperloen are veteran pitchers that have been in tough situations before and know how to work out of jams.
The pair of Stoughton pitchers also got some help from their defense. After Riffle walked the leadoff batter in the sixth, Fort Atkinson’s Cody Zahn lined out to Stoughton center fielder Andres Moreno, who threw to first base for a double play after Isaac Heederik was trying to execute a hit and run. Drew Dunkleberger then roped a double to center, and Riffle walked Chris Koepke. Sperloen came in as a relief pitcher and induced Josh Crandall to ground to Medina at second base, but a wild throw went awry and the Generals scored their lone run. Sperloen then got the next batter to fly out to right.
“They are a good young team,” Seffens said of Fort Atkinson.
Stoughton has two more regular season Sunday league games before the playoffs. The Merchants host McFarland on Sunday, Aug. 1 and then play at Utica Saturday, Aug. 7.