Stoughton moved one step closer to winning a championship after bashing Monona 15-6 in the first round of the round-robin championship series on Sunday, Aug. 29 at Norse Park.
Stoughton (12-1) plays Sauk Prairie (13-0) in a second-round game at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 5, at Jaycee Park in Sauk City.
Stoughton manager Dale Seffens said a win against Sauk Prairie would mean the Merchants would control their own destiny in the hunt for a title. The last time Stoughton won a HTL championship was in 2017.
“They haven’t been beaten all year on Sunday so they are doing something right,” Seffens said of Sauk Prairie.
The Merchants knocked off Blanchardville in a semifinal of the Night League playoffs on Thursday, Aug. 26. Stoughton will play Mazomanie in the championship of the Night League at p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Norse Park.
Stoughton 15, Monona 6
Yonardo Herdenz went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBIs to lead Stoughton to a win over Monona Aug. 29, in the first round of the round-robin championship series at Norse Park.
Herdenz was a triple short of hitting for the cycle. Stoughton (12-1) scored 13 runs in the first three innings. The Merchants pounded out 17 hits.
“We have had our regular lineup back the past few weeks and that makes a big difference,” Seffens said.
The Merchants jumped on Monona for three runs in the first inning. Irvin Medina led off the first with a single. Winder Fuentes followed with a single. Herdenez then lined a two-run double. Andres Moreno knocked in a run on a sacrifice fly to give the Merchants a 3-0 lead.
The Merchants added two more runs in the second on a Medina sacrifice fly and an RBI double by Fuentes that extended Stoughton’s lead to 5-0.
The Braves rallied for four runs in the top of the third to cut the Merchants’ lead to one run.
The Merchants answered, batting around the order in an eight-run bottom of the third to pull away. Stoughton had seven hits in the third.
“We had some big and clutch hits that inning,” Seffens said.
Moreno led off the third with a single. Ryan Nyhagen delivered a single and Jason Brewer came through with a single to load the bases. Julian Edwards reached on an error and Moreno scored. Kadin Milbauer had an RBI single to give Stoughton a 7-4 lead. The big blows in the inning came on Medina’s two-run double down the left field line and Herdenez’s three-run home run to center extended the Merchants’ lead to 13-4.
Stoughton’s Medina went 3-for-4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Fuentes and Edwards each knocked in two runs for the Merchants.
Fuentes, Tyler Wilberg and Moreno each had two hits.
Stoughton’s Ben Riffle pitched five innings to get the win. He gave up four earned runs on four hits. He struck out one and walked four. Adrian Montilva tossed two innings in relief and struck out four. Montilva gave up one run on one hit.
Erick Sperloen pitched two innings in relief to close out the game and allowed one earned run on three hits.
Stoughton 7, Blanchardville 2
After Blanchardville elected to intentionally walk two Stoughton batters to load the bases with two outs in the sixth inning, Moreno made them pay.
Moreno delivered a three-run double to help Stoughton cruise to a road win over Blanchardville in a semifinal in the Night League on Aug. 26. The three-run double by Moreno gave the Merchants a 6-2 lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
The Merchants used three pitchers to get the win. Sperloen pitched three innings in relief to get the win. He gave up one unearned run on four hits and struck out five.
Riffle started on the mound and went two shutout innings. He surrendered one hit and struck out two. Connor Blaney tossed two innings in relief and gave up one unearned run. He struck out one and walked three.
Medina went 2-for-4 with a double. Fuentes hit a solo homer in the top of the sixth to give the Merchants a 2-1 lead.