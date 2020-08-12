Locked in a tie game with Utica in the top of the seventh inning in a Home Talent League game, Stoughton’s Adrian Montilva was sitting for a fastball, but expecting a curveball.
Montilva blasted a go-ahead solo home run off Utica’s Brock Wanninger into the cornfield in right field in the top of the seventh to spark the Merchants to a 6-3 win over Utica on Friday, Aug. 7, at Utica Community Park.
“I didn’t know it was going to go out,” Montilva said. “It happened and I was glad. I was hoping for a fastball, but I knew he was going to throw me a curveball because I got a good double in my first at-bat.”
Stoughton (10-1) scored three runs in the seventh to seal the victory. After Montilva’s home run gave the Merchants a 4-3 lead, Winder Fuentes singled and raced to third on a dropped third strike and scored when the thow got away to give the Merchants a 5-3 lead. Yonardo Herdenez raced to second on the throw to the plate.
With two outs, Andres Moreno beat out an infield single and Herdenez scored to extend the Merchants’ lead to three runs.
Montilva went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI. Fuentes was 2-for-4 and Herdenez scored two runs.
Montilva pitched three shutout innings to get the win on the mound, striking out seven and walking one. He allowed two baseurnners — a walk and an infield single by Wanninger in the sixth.
Montilva said he last pitched on Sunday, Aug. 2 and it wasn’t a good performance.
“I rested my arm and didn’t do anything crazy,” Montilva said.
Early on, the game had the makings of one that could go down to the wire. With two outs in the first, Herdenez walked and stole second before Dave Hanson reached on an error that scored Herdenez.
Nick Waldorf singled leading off the second for the Merchants before Montilva delivered an RBI double to give the Merchants a 2-0 lead. Montilva stole third and scored on an error to extend the lead to 3-0.
“We hit the ball well tonight,” Stoughton manager Dale Seffens said. “I think it was important because we probably have six first- and second-year players who don’t get to play much. They are all getting to play, helping and producing for the team. If it wasn’t for this, they wouldn’t get to play all summer.”
Utica rallied with a three-run third off Stoughton starting pitcher Ben Riffle. Utica’s Connor Kalinowski singled leading off the third and scored on a wild pitch. Saxton Shore then reached on an error before Ben Hildebrandt came through with an RBI single. Hildebrandt later scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 3-3, as a pair of Stoughton errors helped open the door.
“We gave them a couple runs early with not the best defense,” Seffens said.
Riffle pitched four innings and gave up one earned run on two hits. He struck out six and walked one.
“Our pitching came through tonight,” Seffens said.
Wanninger pitched six innings for Utica and gave up three earned runs on seven hits. He struck out five and walked two.
“Brock threw a nice game against us,” Seffens said. “We had some good sticks in the lineup.”
Stoughton will play Evansville at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 12, in Albany, and then Belleville at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 13, in Albany.