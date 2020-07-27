After a pair of victories earlier last week, the Stoughton Merchants were handed their first loss of the unofficial Home Talent League season.
Stoughton went on the road and edged Utica and Wisconsin Dells, but fell in a one-run game at Blanchardville.
Blanchardville 5, Stoughton 4
Tannar Johnson laid down a squeeze bunt that scored Colton Schrapefer and gave the Bullets a walk-off win over the Merchants on Saturday, July 25.
Yonardo Herdenez took the loss in relief, but went 3-for-4 with an RBI to lead Stoughton’s six-hit attack. Dave Hanson went 2-for-4 and Tyler Wilberg hit his first career home run in the third to give the Merchants a 2-0 lead.
Stoughton (7-1) left nine baserunners stranded.
The Merchants trailed the Bullets 4-3 entering the top of the seventh. Hanson singled to start the rally, Taylor Broege drew his fourth walk and Wilberg was hit by a pitch to load the bases. With two outs, Wilmer Pena walked to force in the game-tying run.
Stoughton’s Adrian Montilva started and went 5 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run on five hits, striking out nine and walking seven.
“It was hot and hard to get a grip on the ball,” Merchants manager Dale Seffens said. “That (walks) was a problem.”
Stoughton 3, Wisconsin Dells 1
Erick Sperloen dazzled on the mound, striking out 13 to lead the Merchants past the Rivermen on Friday, July 24.
Sperloen tossed a complete game, allowing just one earned run on three hits.
“It’s his best performance this year,” Seffens said of Sperloen. “He was in command and getting ahead in the count.”
Herdenez went 3-for-4 with two RBIs. The Merchants jumped out to a 2-0 lead on Herdenez’s RBI single and Montilva’s RBI double in the first inning.
Stoughton 4, Utica 3
Hayden Schigur helped his own cause with two RBIs in a win over the rival A’s on Wednesday, July 22.
Schigur pitched four no-hit innings, allowing one unearned run and walking three. His two-run single came in the sixth.
Ben Riffle tossed two shutout innings in relief and struck out three to get the win. Winder Fuentes went 2-for-3 with one run scored.