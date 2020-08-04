Offense was the key in the Stoughton Home Talent team’s two road wins last week.
The Merchants steamrolled Rio 15-3 on Sunday, Aug. 2, three days after a 6-4 victory over Poynette.
Stoughton 15, Rio 3
Andy Moreno went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles and four RBIs to lead the Merchants past the Railmen.
Moreno blasted a two-run homer to left field in the first inning as the Merchants jumped out to a 5-0 lead.
Yonardo Herdanez hit a two-run home run in the second to give Stoughton a 7-3 lead. Moreno added a two-run double in a six-run sixth to extend the Merchants’ lead to 12-3.
Seven of Stoughton’s 11 hits were for extra bases. Dave Hanson went 2-for-5 with two doubles, three runs scored and four RBIs.
Erick Sperloen struck out five and gave up two earned runs on nine hits over five innings to earn the win. Adrian Montilva struck out five and allowed one earned run on three hits in relief.
The Merchants (9-1) also turned four double plays in the game.
“Our defense was really good and our two pitchers scattered some hits,” Stoughton manager Dale Seffens said.
Stoughton 6, Poynette 4
Herdenez went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, including a two-run home run in the third inning to help the Merchants past the Indians.
Moreno went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and Montilva was 2-for-4 with an RBI.
Ben Riffle tossed a complete game to get the win. He struck out five, walked two and scattered 11 hits over seven innings.