The Stoughton Merchants remained perfect on the unofficial Home Talent season with a 4-2 road win over Jefferson on Sunday, July 19.
Utica avenged an earlier loss to Rio with a 6-2 road victory the same day.
Stoughton 4, Jefferson 2
Andres Moreno broke a 2-all tie with an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning for the Merchants (5-0). Adrian Montilva drove in Yonardo Herdenez with an RBI single in the ninth to pad Stoughton’s lead.
The Blue Devils took an early lead in the bottom of the third inning, but Stoughton responded in the top of the fourth. Montilva singled, stole second and scored on a double by Tyler Wilberg.
Herdenez brought home Wilmer Pena with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth. Jefferson stayed it up in the bottom half of the inning.
Montilva earned the win in relief, striking out 10 and allowing two hits and one walk in 4 1/3 innings. Erick Sperloen started, struck out five and allowed six hits and two runs (one earned) in 4 2/3 innings.
Utica 6, Rio 2
In their first game in two weeks, the A’s used a late rally to knock off the Railmen.
Max Gartzke blasted a solo home run to lead off the ninth inning and break a 2-all tie. The A’s (3-5) then tacked on three insurance runs.
Utica’s Collin Kalinowski singled and scored on a passed ball to tie it at 2 in the eighth inning. Brock Wanninger had a shutout through six innings before the Railmen scored two runs in the seventh.
Remaining schedules
Stoughton will play at Wisconsin Dells on Friday, July 24, followed the next day by a road trip to Blanchardville. The Merchants will close out the season with road games against Poynette (July 30), Rio (Aug. 2) and Albion (Aug. 13).
Utica is planning to close the season with three road games – Columbus (Aug. 6), Rio (Aug. 15) and Jefferson (Aug. 16).