Four Stoughton boys golfers received Wisconsin Golf Coaches Association Academic All-State honors.
The GCAW made the announcement on Sunday, Sept. 6. The Stoughton players who will receive the award are Jake Livingston, Luke Fernholz, Eagan Olson and Patrick Wozniak. Stoughton High School also was named an Academic All-State school.
The GCAW honors the academic achievements of our student-athletes every year, and modified the system this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the boys golf season last spring.
Since many coaches may have had a difficult time determining which players would have participated in at least 75% of the varsity matches, the GCAW decided to honor all of the players who met the minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.25.
There were 620 students from 86 different high schools who have been honored this year, with an average GPA of 3.717.
The GCAW was formed by high school golf coaches in 1986 to help build and enhance Wisconsin’s reputation for developing quality junior players.