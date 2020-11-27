Short-term jobs are available with PGA America in PGA's 2021 championship events, including the 43rd annual Ryder Cup, slated for Sept. 21-26 at Whistling Straits in Kohler.
People can register at PGAImpact.org to potentially interview with the PGA’s operations and merchandising teams through Dec. 19.
The upcoming events include the 2021 PGA Championship May 17-23 at Kiawah Island (S.C.) Golf Resort, Kitchen Aid Senior PGA Championship May 25-30 at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma and the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship June 22-27 at the Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Georgia.
Positions in South Carolina, Oklahoma, Georgia and Wisconsin include pre-, during, and post-championship opportunities from March to October 2021.
The PGA is primarily conducting recruitment through colleges and universities, including minority-serving institutions, which offer merchandising, retailing, sports and golf management programs. Introductions will be made between qualified candidates and the respective PGA departments’ hiring managers. Qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the next phase of the hiring process.
A full listing of opportunities is featured on the PGA JobMatch website. All applicants’ registrations must be received by Dec. 19 to be considered.