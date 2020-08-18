Samuel Anderson had a strong day in the first round of the 100th annual Stanley Morgan Wisconsin State Open.
Anderson is in a three-way tie for 32nd-place with a 2-over-par 72 on Monday, Aug. 17, at the Blue Mound Country Club in Wauwatosa. Anderson posted birdies on the 389-yard No. 1, 494-yard No. 5 and the 414-yard No. 15. He racked up 12 pars and the only issue he had was with a double bogey on the 392-yard No. 4.
Owen Butler of Stoughton is in a 19-way tie for 78th-place at 6-over 76. Butler collected three birdies and had seven pars.
Beaver Dam’s Dan Woltman, who is seeking a fifth title overall and a third straight, is tied atop the leaderboard at 4-under-par 66 with Mount Pleasant’s Kaylor Steger.
The top local player on the leaderboard is Verona’s David Spengler who shot an even 70 and is tied for 11th place.
The top 60 golfers will make Wednesday’s cut, which will feature 36 holes of play.