Stoughton native Samuel Anderson finished fourth at the 100th annual Wisconsin State Open on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Blue Mounds Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa. He finished the three-day tournament with a 3-under 277.

Stoughton native and University of Wisconsin-Madison men’s golfer Samuel Anderson finished fourth at the 100th annual Wisconsin State Open on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Blue Mounds Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa.

Anderson shot a 3-under-par 67 in the final round to wrap up a top-five finish. He racked up five birdies and posted birdies on three of his first four holes. He finished the three-day tournament with a 3-under 277, one stroke behind runner-ups Dan Woltman of Beaver Dam and Christopher Colla (4-under 276) of Fond du Lac and seven shots behind champion Harrison Ott (10-under par 270) of Brookfield.

Stoughton’s Owen Butler tied for 35th with six other golfers at 11-over-par 291 in the four-round tournament.

Anderson posted birdies on the 389-yard No. 1, the 416-yard No. 2, the 392-yard No. 4, the 450-yard No. 8 and the 380-yard No. 11.

To qualify for the final round of 60, Anderson shot a 1-over-par 71 on Wednesday and that came on the heels of opening the tournament with a 2-over-par 72. He shot a 67 in both the third and final rounds to get into contention for a top-five finish.

The highlight of the second round was when Anderson netted an eagle on the 550-yard No. 18. He carried that momentum into the third round, where he notched another eagle on No. 4 and shot his tournament-low score of 67.

Anderson led the Badger men’s golf team last year with a season average of 72.55, the second-lowest season average in program history. He recorded seven rounds under par. Anderson has a career average of 74.56 strokes per round, eighth-best in UW history.

Anderson shot a course-record -9-under par 62 at The Oaks in Cottage Grove to qualify for his second State Open. He posted two eagles and six birdies in a record-breaking performance.

The week before, Anderson finished fifth in the Wisconsin State Amateur at Milwaukee Country Club in River Hills, shooting a 10-over-par 290 over four rounds.

Butler shot a 1-over-par 71 in the final round on Wednesday. He recorded birdies on Nos. 4, 5, 12 and 17. He was in contention for a top-30 finish after shooting 3-under-par 67 in the second round on Tuesday, with five birdies. Butler struggled in the third round with a 7-over-par 77.

Wisconsin State Open top 10 leaderboard

Name City Total Strokes
Harrison Ott Brookfield -10 270
Christopher Colla Fond du Lac -4 276
Dan Woltman Beaver Dam -4 276
Samuel Anderson Stoughton -3 277
Thomas Lonbella Chippewa Falls -2 278
John (Jack) Blair Wauwatosa +1 281
Mark Wilson Elmhurst, Ill. +1 281
Kaylor Steger Mount Pleasant +1 281
John Langhoff Pewaukee +2 282
Austin Kendziorski Germantown +2 282