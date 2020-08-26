Stoughton native and University of Wisconsin-Madison men’s golfer Samuel Anderson finished fourth at the 100th annual Wisconsin State Open on Wednesday, Aug. 19, at the Blue Mounds Golf and Country Club in Wauwatosa.
Anderson shot a 3-under-par 67 in the final round to wrap up a top-five finish. He racked up five birdies and posted birdies on three of his first four holes. He finished the three-day tournament with a 3-under 277, one stroke behind runner-ups Dan Woltman of Beaver Dam and Christopher Colla (4-under 276) of Fond du Lac and seven shots behind champion Harrison Ott (10-under par 270) of Brookfield.
Stoughton’s Owen Butler tied for 35th with six other golfers at 11-over-par 291 in the four-round tournament.
Anderson posted birdies on the 389-yard No. 1, the 416-yard No. 2, the 392-yard No. 4, the 450-yard No. 8 and the 380-yard No. 11.
To qualify for the final round of 60, Anderson shot a 1-over-par 71 on Wednesday and that came on the heels of opening the tournament with a 2-over-par 72. He shot a 67 in both the third and final rounds to get into contention for a top-five finish.
The highlight of the second round was when Anderson netted an eagle on the 550-yard No. 18. He carried that momentum into the third round, where he notched another eagle on No. 4 and shot his tournament-low score of 67.
Anderson led the Badger men’s golf team last year with a season average of 72.55, the second-lowest season average in program history. He recorded seven rounds under par. Anderson has a career average of 74.56 strokes per round, eighth-best in UW history.
Anderson shot a course-record -9-under par 62 at The Oaks in Cottage Grove to qualify for his second State Open. He posted two eagles and six birdies in a record-breaking performance.
The week before, Anderson finished fifth in the Wisconsin State Amateur at Milwaukee Country Club in River Hills, shooting a 10-over-par 290 over four rounds.
Butler shot a 1-over-par 71 in the final round on Wednesday. He recorded birdies on Nos. 4, 5, 12 and 17. He was in contention for a top-30 finish after shooting 3-under-par 67 in the second round on Tuesday, with five birdies. Butler struggled in the third round with a 7-over-par 77.