The Stoughton High School girls track and field team scored points in nearly every event, using a balanced scoring attack to win a triangular meet against Fort Atkinson and host Watertown on Tuesday, May 25.
Senior Ellie Trieloff won the 400-meter race by .02 seconds, narrowly defeating Fort Atkinson’s Laura Hass (1:02.16) with a time of 1 minute, 02 seconds and 14 milliseconds.
Sophomore Claire Spilde kept her winning streak alive, sweeping both the 100 and 300-meter hurdle races.
The team also won a pair of relays in both the 4x200-meter (1:55.03) and 4x800-meter (12:18.32) competitions.
Success continued into the field events for the Vikings.
Senior Annie Tangeman and sophomore Maddie Reott finished first and second in the high jump. Tangeman also won the long jump with a leap of 16-00.25 feet. Freshman Natiya Ballard placed third with a jump of 14 feet, six inches.
The Vikings are scheduled to continue competition with an invitational meet on Friday, June 4 in DeForest.