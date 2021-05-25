Jitters and nerves were abound in the Stoughton High School track and field team’s first meet in nearly two years on Friday, May 21.
Despite nerves, success was also easy to spot for the Vikings in the home quad meet against Elkhorn, Waunakee and Fort Atkinson.
“We have some things that we need to hone up on,” coach Susan Zaemisch said, “But I think it was great to get the athletes out to compete against other schools. And I think there were some really good performances.”
The Vikings placed second with 55 points behind winner Waunakee, which posted 95. Stoughton finished just ahead of Elkhorn (48) and Fort Atkinson (32).
Zaemisch said her team got strong performances in a variety of events, which is good when trying to score points.
When the season began, Zaemisch was talking with sophomore Claire Spilde about which events she would participate in. At first, mid-distance races seemed to be the best fit as Spilde recently competed for Zaemisch on the Stoughton cross country team.
But after a discussion about middle school track and Spilde’s interest in hurdles, Zaemisch placed the sophomore in the familiar events. Spilde came through on Thursday, winning both the 100 and 300-meter hurdles races.
“We need good hurdlers, and I think with her endurance from cross country, I thought for sure the 300 would be a great event for her and she proved it on Friday. So I was super excited for her wins in both of those events,” Zaemisch said.
Another familiar face in sophomore Malllory Reiser performed well in her first track meet after a state cross country meet appearance a few weeks back.
Reiser finished second in the 3,200 race with a time of 12 minutes, 28 seconds. As the sophomore adapts to running on a track, Zaemisch expects that time to keep improving.
“She’s super powerful, So that’s why cross country is great for her with the hills and the terrain and everything,” Zaemisch said. “But of course, you’ve got to run eight laps, and it can be more mentally draining. So we’ve got to work on training her a little bit differently for track, but she’s up for it.”
Mikendra De Bruin placed second in both the shot put (30 feet, 10 inches) and discus (83-11) events, and Zaemisch said the senior is another athlete to watch.
Sophomore Ella Phillips won the 100-meter wheelchair race with a time of 1:25.50.
With a winning time of 10:25.59, the Vikings’ team of seniors Ellie Trieloff and Gina Owen, junior Maddy Reott and Reiser won the 3,200 relay. They defeated second place Waunakee by 10 seconds.
Zaemisch said the relay team is still figuring itself out but added that the group is poised to keep improving and possibly make some noise in the postseason.
“I do think that that 4x8 team has some talent in it. We’ve just got to figure out how to best utilize that talent,” she said.
The team has just a few weeks ahead of the conference meet and continued competition Tuesday, May 25, against host Watertown in a triangular with Fort Atkinson. Zaemisch said the best is yet to come for her group.
“Handoff exchanges weren’t beautiful, some scratches on some of the jumps, but that just comes with more confidence of competing in a meet,” she said.
“There’s a huge difference between practicing the event and competing in the event, and I think as our athletes compete more, they’ll be more confident.”