With the postseason right around the corner, the Stoughton girls track team turned in 12 top-three finishes at the DeForest Invitational on Friday, June 4.
Three of the four events the Vikings won were sprint events. Stoughton racked up 143.5 points to finish second place behind DeForest (168).
“Right now we are figuring out who is the strongest in each event and trying different lineups,” Stoughton girls track coach Susan Zaemisch said.
It was the largest meet in two years for the Vikings because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There was a lot of excitement in this meet, especially with trials for the 100 and 200-meter dash,” Zaemisch said. “Athletes jumped right in where they left off two years ago.”
The Vikings were coming off a triangular win over Badger South Conference teams Monroe and Madison Edgewood on Tuesday, June 1, in Stoughton. The Vikings scored 64 points to outdistance Edgewood (50) and Monroe (44).
DeForest Invitational
Stoughton junior Abigail Groleau won the 100-meter dash (13.25) and took second in the 200 (27.31) on June 4, at the DeForest Invitational.
“Abbie is a competitor and was very excited to race on Friday,” Zaemisch said. “She did outstanding in the 100 and I think will continue to get stronger in the 200. She is a positive athlete and mentally strong, and that benefits her and the team.”
The Vikings’ 400 relay team of senior Savy Borroughs, Cassidy Link, Nitiya Ballard and Groleau won the race with a time of 52.67 seconds. Senior llie Trieloff won the 400 with a time of 1 minute, 3.16 seconds.
Sophomore Mallory Reiser won the 1,600 (5:46.55) and senior Gina Owen placed third (6:05.20). Sophomore Maddie Reott won the long jump with a jump of 16 feet, 10 1./2 inches.
The Vikings’ 800 relay team of Borroughs, Link, Cire Smith and Maddie Reott finished second (1:53.32). Owen teamed with Reiser, Claire Spilde and Smith to take second in the 1,600 relay (4:23.37).
The Vikings’ 3,200 relay etam of Eliza Albert, Emma Sperle, Maddie Schnieder and Jordan Packard took third (12:13.22).
“The 4x1 team has been strong from the beginning, and the 4x2 team keeps improving,” Zaemisch said. “We have a very strong 4x8 team that has been ranked in the state and could easily put together a great 4x4 team too.”
Junior Annie Tangeman took second in the shot put (35-8 ½) and senior Mikendra De Bruin placed third in the event (32-2).
Stoughton triangular
Tangeman won the high jump (5-2) and the triple jump (35-4) to lead the Vikings to a double dual win over Badger South Conference teams Monroe and Madison Edgewood on June 1.
Reiser teamed with Reott, Owen and Trieloff to win the 3,200 relay (10:25.3). The Vikings’ 400 relay team of Borroughs, Link, Reott and Smith won the race with a time of 1:53.3, 1.1 seconds ahead of Monroe. In the 1,600 relay, Stoughton’s Spilde, Jordan Bellisle, Smith and Albert took first (4:32.26).
Reiser won the 3,200 (12:30.25) and Owen took first in the 800 (2:37.7).
De Bruin finished first in the discus (90-6).