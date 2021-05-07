Five athletes that competed at the WIAA Division 1 state meet 1 ½ years ago return for the Stoughton girls track team.
“I think our team is deep and we have a lot of talented athletes,” Stoughton girls track coach Susan Zaemisch said.
How that translates to the track this spring is tough to determine since the season was wiped out last year by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stoughton senior Ellie Trieloff, a University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire commit, finished 10th in the 400-meter dash at state with a time of 1 minute, 2.93 seconds in 2019 and is the defending Badger South Conference champion in the same event. Trieloff is the only returner back from the 1,600 relay team that took 23rd at state (4:11.95) in 2019.
Trieloff is expected to compete in the 400, 800 runs this season and in the 1,600 relay.
“She has done a lot of strength training in the offseason and put on a lot of muscle,” Zaemisch said. “
Junior Abigail Groleau was a state qualifier in the 100-meter dash and took 22nd (12.85). The Vikings return three-fourths of their state-qualifying 400 relay with senior Savy Borroughs, junior Annie Tangeman and Groleau that took 23rd at state (50.90) in 2019. Tangemean was also part of the conference champion 400 relay team 1 ½ years ago.
Borroughs, who will swim and run track and field at the University of Lynchburg next season in Lynchburg, Virginia, will be relied on in the 100, 200 and sprint relays.
Groleau returns as one of the team’s top sprinters. She will compete in the 100 and sprint relays like the 400 and 800 relays. Groleau took second in the 100 and third in the 200 at the conference meet in 2019.
The other returning state qualifier for the Vikings is senior Gina Owen who ran on the 3,.200 relay team that placed 22nd at state in 2019. Owen is a distance runner coming off an alternative fall cross country season this spring. She along with sophomore Mallaory Reiser, a state cross country qualifier, will be used in the distance events like the 800, 1,600, 3,200, 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
“She raced into fitness in cross country,” Zaemisch said of Owen. “We think she will go from cross country and be in great shape for the track season.”
Senior MiKendra DeBruin will be counted on in the shot put and discus.
“She has a great attitude and is a hard worker,” Zaemisch said of DeBruin. “She gets better every practice.”
A newcomer expected to contribute right away is sophomore Maddie Reott.
“She’s super fast,” Zaemisch said. “We will use her in the 400 and 800. SHe will be an amazing high jumper.”
Stoughton will have some depth in the 100 high hurdles and 300 intermediate hurdles. The trio of junior Cora Borroughs and sophomores Claire Spilde and Jordan Bellisle will compete in both the 100 and 300 hurdles.
Zaemisch said the four events the team must improve on and develop more athletes in are the pole vault, high jump,. Shot put and discus.
Half of the team is new to track and field, she said.
The regular season in the Badger South Conference will include dual and triangular meets. The conference meets will be hand timed. That may make it more difficult to determine which events come the conference meet and the regional will be the most ideal to load up on for a top finish.
“We won’t have a lot of data going into the conference meet to prepare and compare,” Zaemisch said.