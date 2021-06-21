A weather delay just before the 4x400-meter relay at the Division 1 Beloit Memorial sectional track and field meet on Thursday, June 17, kept some members of the Stoughton girls track team plenty busy.
As rain fell, the Vikings stayed focused, talking through what they wanted to accomplish and being ready for an extra warm-up.
As 9 p.m. approached, the wait turned out to be well worth it. The Vikings 1,600 meter relay team took second in 4 minutes, 14 seconds and 15 milliseconds to earn a trip to state.
"The four by four team was just epic. That's the only word I can use to describe it."
The Vikings will also send its 400-meter relay team with senior Savy Borroughs, juniors Annie Tangeman and Abigail Groleau and freshman Natiya Ballard, as well as sophomore Maddie Reott in the high jump after placing third with a jump of 5 feet.
Tangeman won the triple jump at 35-01.50 and Groleau will also compete in the 100 and 200-meter races.
The state meet will be Saturday, June 26 at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.
When senior Ellie Trieloff got the baton for the final leg of the 1,600-meter relay, the Vikings were in fourth place with quite a bit of ground to make up. Trieloff made it happen.
"Her performance, it just gives you goosebumps. She was fourth going into that final lap, she got 100 meters into her race, and she just starts closing the gap, closing the gap. And she gets faster and faster and faster,” Zaemisch said. “So to finish second when she started in fourth place, it was chilling to watch her. She knew she wanted to get there. She knew she wanted this team to get there."
Zaemisch called the race a fitting end to Thursday’s events, one that saw Stoughton fight through injuries and tough competition. Reott has been battling a hamstring injury that kept her out of the long jump and 800-meter relay, but the sophomore will still get a chance to compete at state in the high jump.
"I knew that if she performed at her level she could get through because Maddie is a competitor,” Zaemisch said. “I put it out on the line with her to let her know what her options were, that if she performed like I knew she could she could get to the ultimate, which is the state tournament, and she just executed her jumps really well.”
Tangeman also advanced in a field event, and the junior’s combination of skills should lead to a potential podium finish, Zaemisch said.
“She has the speed, she has the length, she has the athleticism. And when you put those three things together, you just have a lot of potential, and she is able to execute her jumps,” Zaemisch said.
Groleau showed her speed in the 100 and 200-meter races, winning the 100 in 12.98 seconds and placing second in the 200 in 26.58 seconds. Her coach thinks Groleau will do “extremely well” at the state meet.
“Abby did fantastic. I mean to be able to qualify in three running events. ... She was really in the zone last night, she knew what she wanted to do, and she just executed it perfectly,” Zaemisch said. “She made sure that her 4x1 team was focused, ready to go. And she just showed great leadership.”
Groleau said a trip to state means “everything” to her, adding that her focus is on what she can control.
"I've just been focusing on myself, making sure I have a thorough warm up,” the junior said. “And really just don't think about the times or the other team next to me, just worrying about myself and finishing against the clock."
Groleau will also compete in the 400-meter relay team, and Zaemisch said that group of girls has been a consistent team all season.
“They're all amazing sprinters and just have a really hard work ethic. And they just know how to execute their race to the best of their ability. Their hands are super smooth, they just trust each other."
But at the end of the day, Zaemisch said, all of the athletes advancing are there because they earned it, and anything can happen when they perform their best.
She looks forward to the state meet.
"I think all of our girls have the opportunity, it’s within reach,” Zaemisch said. “It's not like we're going to go out there and not have the opportunity to perform at their highest level. So it's a matter of doing the right things this week.”
“They put in the work, and it’s going to be fun now to go to state.”