The last time the Stoughton High School girls track and field team competed in a conference meet, the Vikings finished in seventh place.
The Vikings have come a long way since then, as this year’s squad finished in second at conference. They got another sign of improvement at Monday’s Division 1 Sun Prairie regional meet, advancing athletes to sectionals in 11 different events.
“Overall I was super happy with their performances,” coach Susan Zaemisch said of Monday’s regional. “A lot of them maintained their level of greatness, and many of them improved over the last couple of weeks. So I was really happy that we have so many female athletes going on to the next level.”
Junior Abigail Groleau made her presence felt early on, winning both the 100 (12.93 seconds) and 200-meter dash (26.58 seconds) races.
She, along with senior Savy Borroughs, junior Annie Tangeman and freshman Natiya Ballard, was also part of the team’s 400-meter relay team that took first place in 50.84 seconds.
Groleau’s coach said she has been a leader for this year’s team.
“She’s a super strong athlete, she’s got a lot of muscle mass, and she’s super competitive,” Zaemisch said. “And I think those three combinations when it comes to the next level of any athletic program, which of course is what we’re in, she just finds another gear and just has this ultimate goal to either win or be successful in every race.”
Stoughton also advanced in the 800-meter relay by finishing second in 1 minute, 48.87 seconds with a group of Borroughs, sophomore Maddie Reott, sophomore Cire Smith and senior Ellie Trieloff.
Sophomore Claire Spilde, senior Gina Owen, Smith and Trieloff finished second in the 1,600-meter relay in 4:20.27.
Tangeman is part of the 400-meter relay and won the triple jump on Monday with a jump of 33 feet, 10.5 inches. She also qualified in the high jump. Reott advanced as part of the 800-meter relay and will also compete in the sectional meet after placing second in the long and high jump events.
Zaemisch praised both athletes on Tuesday.
Reiser advanced in the 3,200 meter relay by placing fourth in 12:20.04, classmate Jordan Bellisle placed fourth in the 400 (1:11.13), and Spilde advanced in the 300-meter hurdles with a fourth place time of 51.21 seconds.
Zaemisch said the sectional meet at Beloit Memorial on Thursday will be tough, as the other half of the regional features some talented teams such as Mukwonago and Elkhorn.
But Zaemisch believes in her group, she said.
“We’ll have the conversation today that whatever you do on Thursday will decide if your season’s done or if you’re ready to go on to the next level. And I think a lot of athletes have the potential,” Zaemisch said. “So I think it’s going to be a really fun performance because some of our athletes did not have a lot of competition last night, and on Thursday, they will have some of the best competition they’ve had all season.”
If the progress they have made so far in conference competition is any indication, Zaemisch thinks they could surprise some teams.
“These girls deserve huge accolades for going from seventh up to second in one season really,” she said. “The girls have worked really, really hard as a team, and I need them to know how proud I am. That’s phenomenal.”