Stoughton High School senior Annika Goetz remains on track to qualify for the alternate fall state tournament despite not even stepping on the court.
Goetz is one of three Stoughton singles players and the No. 1 doubles team moving on from the WIAA Division 1 Stoughton subsectional to the Janesville Craig sectional. Goetz (9-0) received a bye to the sectional on Wednesday, April 14, at Palmer Park in Janesville, because she received the top seed in the subsectional. The top two seeded singles players and doubles teams earned byes to the sectional.
The other sectional qualifiers for the Vikings are Shannon Gibbons at No. 3 singles, sophomore Zosia Diede at No. 4 singles and the No. 1 doubles team of Lexi Abing and Mikayla Wheeler.
“We haven’t had four flights make it to sectionals in the last six years,” Stoughton coach Amy Kahl said. “It’s really a statement for the girls in such a strange and unpredictable season. For them to make it to the sectional is important for our team and program.”
In a regular season finale, the Vikings rolled by Milton 7-0 on Friday, April 9, at the Four Lakes Athletic Club in Elkhorn. That came two days after a 4-3 nonconference home loss to Sun Prairie and after Stoughton clipped Monona Grove 4-3 on Tuesday, April 6, at Ahuska Park in Monona.
Stoughton subsectional
Gibbons played down to the wire to pull out a sectional berth on April 12 in the subsectional in Stoughton.
She survived Edgerton’s Zoe Lein in three sets 7-5, 4-6, 10-8.
“I think it was good for her not to know her opponent and not have any preconceived notion about how the match should be played,” Kahl said. “When it went three sets, I got a little worried because she’s had a bunch of those this year and hasn’t won many of them. I was really proud of her for not getting tight and not giving up.”
At No. 4 singles, Diede cruised by Monroe’s Alicia Brunton 6-1, 6-0. Diede (2-2) entered the subsectional with only three matches because she missed several matches because of spring break.
Kahl said she didn’t know what to expect from Diede since she had only played three matches before the postseason. Kahl said the key to Diede’s success was her serving.
Abing and Wheeler at No. 1 doubles slipped by Monroe’s Maddy Wels and Sydney Conway 7-5, 6-3 for the second time this season. The Vikings’ duo edged the Cheesemakers’ top doubles tandem in two tiebreakers earlier this year.
Kahl said Abing and Wheeler have improved so much in 10 days.
“They got their serves in and they were aggressive at the net and mixed up their shots,” Kahl said.
Oregon’s Ella Peotter at No. 2 singles defeated Stoughton’s Angela Hark 6-1, 6-2. The Vikings’ No. 2 doubles team of Catelyn Jasulke and Sierra Bergman lost to Verona’s Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Morgan Witkowski 6-0, 6-2. At No. 3 doubles, Stoughton’s Jordan Bellisle and Lauren Model lost to Oregon’s Kimbery Urban and Gabriela VanderWegen 6-3, 7-5.
Stoughton 7, Milton 0
Stoughton swept all seven flights and cruised to a win over Milton on April 9, in Elkhorn.
Goetz defeated Milton’s Natalie Niemeyer 6-0, 6-0. Hark rolled to a6-0, 6-0 win over the Red Hawks’ Emily McNett at No. 2 singles. AT No. 3 singles, Gibbons defeated Milton’s Kelly Ploszaj 6-0, 6-3. Diede breezed by Milton’s Ronny Khoury 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 sing;es.
Abing and Wheeler at No. 1 doubles outlasted Milton’s Ella Davis and Ali Suchanek 6-4, 4-6, 6-4. AT No. 2 doubles, the Vikings’ Jasulke and Bergman defeated the Red Hawks’ Hana Grossman and Holly Garber 6-3, 6-0. Bellisle and Model at No. 3 doubles beat Milton’s Kate Bucklin and Amelia Urbik 6-0, 6-1.
Sun Prairie 4, Stoughton 3
The Vikings lost a nail-biter to the Cardinals on April 7, at Stoughton High School.
Goetx at No. 1 singles and Hark at No. 2 singles each picked up wins to pace the Vikings.
Goetz defeated Sun Prairie’s Reena Katta 6-0, 6-0. Hark outlasted Sun Prairie’s Riley Brower 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.
The Vikings’ No. 2 doubles team of Jasulke and Bergman edged the Cardinals’ Kayla Ayers and Sydney Wilson 7-5, 0-6, 6-4. The Vikings’ No. 3 doubles team of Bellisle and Model clipped SUn Prairie’s Grace Kramschuster and Brooke Ayers 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Stoughton 4, Monona Grove 3
The Vikings won two singles and two doubles matches to edge Monona Grove in the regular season finale April 6 in Monona.
Goetz breezed by Maggie Davis 6-0, 6-0. At No. 4 singles, Eve Wevley defeated Bella Nuon 6-1, 6-2.
Jasulke and Berman at No. 2 doubles defeated the Silver Eagles’ Leah Plourd and Annie Bernards 6-1, 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, Bellisle and Model beat Mia Villaron and Genevieve Pochel 6-0, 6-1.