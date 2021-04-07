Stoughton High School senior Annika Goetz remained unbeaten at No. 1 singles as the Viking girls tennis team went 2-1 in three matches last week.
Goetz moved to 7-0 after winning three matches. Stoughton knocked off rival Oregon 5-2 on Saturday, April 3, at Stoughton High School. The Vikings picked up its first win 5-2 over Monroe on Thursday, April 1, at the Four Lakes Athletic Club in Elkhorn. The Vikings were coming off a 4-3 non conference road loss to Sun Prairie on Tuesday, March 30.
Stoughton (2-5) was scheduled to play Monona Grove on Tuesday, April 6 at Ahuska Park in Monona.
Stoughton 5, Oregon 2
The Vikings avenged a season-opening loss to Badger South rival Oregon on Saturday in Stoughton.
The Vikings swept all four singles matches. Goetz at No. 1 singles defeated Oregon’s Ellie Koopman 6-1, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Stoughton’s Angela Hark beat Oregon’s Elena Behdad 6-0, 6-3. The Vikings’ Shannon Gibbons at No. 3 singles defeated Oregon’s Anna Martin 6-2 7-6 (6). At No. 4 singles, the Vikings’ Eve Wevley clipped the Panthers’ Kimberly Urban 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Stoughton’s No. 3 doubles team of Lauren Model and Jordan Bellisle edged Oregon’s Andrea Bennett and Gabriela VanderWegen 6-3, 7-5.
Oregon’s No. 1 doubles team of Jordan Streiff and Stephanie Lo defeated Stoughton’s Lexi Abing and Mikayla Wheeler at No. 1 doubles, 6-3, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, the Panthers’ Ella Wirtz and Emma Yeakley cruised by the Vikings’ Catelyn Jasulke and Sierra Bergman 6-1, 6-1.
Stoughton 5, Monroe 2
The Vikings won three singles matches to knock off Badger South Conference rival Monroe on Thursday.
Goetz defeated Monroe’s Kylie Miller at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Stoughton’s Angela Hark defeated cBurch 6-0, 6-0. Gibbons breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 win over the Cheesemakers’ Allison Wunschel in a No. 3 singles match.
At No. 1 doubles, Abing and Wheeler defeated Monroe’s Maddy Wels and Sydney Conway 7-6 (6), 7-6 (5). The Vikings’ No. 3 doubles team of sophomores Bellisle and Alaha Ringen edged the Cheesemakers’ Morgan Johnson and Bre Giasson 6-4, 6-3.
Sun Prairie 4, Stoughton 3
Stoughton lost a nail-biter to Sun Prairie on Tuesday in Sun Prairie.
The Vikings won two singles matches, but the Vikings lost a close dual meet 4-3 to the Cardinals. Goetz defeated Sun Prairie’s Reena Katta 6-0, 6-1. It marked the second time in a week that Goetz defeated Ketta.
Hark outlasted Sun Prairie’s Riley Brower 4-6, 6-2, 10-7. For the second time in a week, the Vikings’ No. 3 doubles team of Bellisle and Ringen edged Sun Prairie’s Carly Smith and Leah Schroeder in three sets. On Tuesday, Bellisle and Ringen clipped Smith and Schroeder 6-2, 2-6, 10-7.