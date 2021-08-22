The Stoughton girls tennis team defeated Edgerton, 5-2, in a nonconference dual on Thursday, Aug. 19, in Edgerton.
The Vikings won three of four singles matches and took two of three doubles bouts.
Malia Rippe was up 3-0 at No. 1 singles before her match was retired. At No. 3 singles, Lauren Model swept 6-0, 6-0. Jordan Bellisle picked up a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 4 singles.
At No. 2 doubles, Catelyn Jaskulke and Sierra Bergman teamed up for a 6-1, 6-1 victory. Alana Ringen and Allison Sankbeil won at No. 3 doubles by a score of 6-2, 6-1.