The Stoughton girls team beat rival Milton in a Badger Southeast Division dual Thursday, Sept. 9, at Stoughton High School.
Two days before, Stoughton swept singles play as the Vikings beat Beaver Dam, 6-1, in a Badger East Conference dual Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Beaver Dam High School.
Stoughton 6, Milton 1
While the singles teams swept play against the Golden Beavers, it was the doubles teams leading the way against the Red Hawks with a 3-0 record.
At the No. 1 doubles flight, Shannon Gibbons and Mikayla Wheeler won a 6-0, 6-1 match against Milton’s Amanda Cudziovic and Abby Kueng. Stoughton’s Catelyn Jaskulke and Sierra Bergman (No. 2 doubles) and Jordan Bellisle and Alana Ringen (No. 3 doubles) both teamed up for wins of 6-0, 6-1.
Malia Rippe earned a 6-2, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles for the Vikings. Lauren Model (No. 3 singles) and Samantha Weber (No. 4 singles) won by scores of 7-5, 6-3 and 6-0, 6-1, respectively.
Stoughton 6, Beaver Dam 1
At No. 1 singles, Angela Hark beat Emily Biel 6-2, 6-4. Rippe topped Ida DeVries to earn a 1-6, 6-2, 6-2 win. Model was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles against Sophia Shave. Weber recorded a 6-2, 7-6 (2) victory at No. 4 singles.
Beaver Dam’s lone win of the match came at No. 1 doubles as Stoughton’s Gibbons and Wheeler lost to Brooklyn Torres and Emily Gabel 6-3, 6-2.
At No. 2 doubles, Jaskulke and Bergman teamed up for a 6-0, 6-4 win over Cameran Schraufnagel and Sadie DeVries. Ringen and Bellisle won in three sets against Nina Winner and Josie Bruch at No. 3 doubles, 7-5, 1-6, 6-3.