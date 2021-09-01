The Stoughton girls tennis team won two singles matches, but were clipped by Lodi 4-3 in a Badger Challenge match on Tuesday, Aug. 24, in Lodi.
Stoughton’s Lauren Model at No. 3 singles defeated Lodi’s Caroline Karls 6-7 (6), 6-2, 10-5. At No. 4 singles, the Vikings’ Anja Royko cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win over the Blue Devils’ Brooke Bacon.
Stoughton’s No. 3 doubles team of Alana Ringen and Jordan Bellisle defeated Lodi’s Sami Reke and Ava Ballweg 6-4, 6-2. The Vikings’ No. 2 doubles team of Catelyn Jaskulke and Sierra Bergman lost a nail-biter to Lodi’s Mira Potter and Ava Glaser 6-4, 7-5.
The Blue Devils’ top doubles tandem of Lexy Karls and Rylee Schneider defeated Stoughton’s Shannon Gibbons and MiKayla Wheeler 6-4, 6-1.
In the other two singles matches Lodi’s Allison Larsen rolled by Stoughton’s Malia Rippe 6-0, 6-1 and at No. 2 singles the Blue Devils’ Rachel Winters knocked off the Vikings’ Samantha Weber 6-0, 6-1.