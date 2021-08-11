As Jason Model takes over the reins as the new Stoughton girls tennis coach, he will have an experienced core to help him along the way. Model replaces former coach Amy Kahl, who spent 11 years coaching tennis at Stoughton, including the past four as the head coach.
Kahl resigned as girls tennis coach, but spent the first week helping Model get acclimated to coaching a new team. “We don’t have a lot of players that play in the offseason,” Kahl said. “So, there will be a lot of skill work and match play early on. With a new head coach, there will be a learning curve for everyone.”
Model will have the ability to lean on some experienced players, with the Vikings returning eight starters from last year’s team. Stoughton returns three players who were sectional qualifiers last year — senior MiKayla Wheeler at No. 1 doubles, senior Shannon Gibbons at No. 3 singles and junior Zosia Diede at No. 4 singles. Both Gibbons and Diede finished third in the alternate fall sectional last spring. Kahl said Gibbons made the switch to singles from doubles last spring. Kahl expects Gibbons to continue her role at singles.
“She will bring her athleticism back into the singles lineup to help us,” Kahl said.
The Vikings also have senior Angela Hark back at No. 2 singles. “Angela had a great spring at No. 2 singles and I anticipate her staying in the singles lineup,” Kahl said. Even with a new coach and a new looking lineup, Kahl sees the Vikings being competitive in the new conference realignment that has Stoughton in the Badger East Conference’s Southeast Division with Milton, Monona Grove and Fort Atkinson.
“I think that we have some young, strong athletes this year,” she said. “I think their learning curve is much quicker than others that don’t play other sports. I think the girls will feed off each other and enjoy their time on the court.”
Two other returners expected to play doubles are seniors Sierra Bergman and Catelyn Jasulke. Kahl said it’s to be determined where junior Jordan Bellisle and sophomore Lauren Model fit best for the team. After a shortened fall season last spring because of COVID-19, Kahl said.