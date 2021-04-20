Three of Stoughton Area High School senior Annika Goetz’s hobbies are ceramics, art and ultimate frisbee.
They all require her to maintain patience and require an intention to detail, which is something she took with her to the tennis courts at Palmer Park for the WIAA DIvision 1 Janesville Craig sectional on Wednesday, April 14.
Goetz used her attention to details to cruise to a sectional title after rolling to a 6-3, 6-2 win over Jefferson sophomore Grace Niebler to punch her ticket to state. The alternate fall state tournament is Thursday, April 22 and Friday, April 23, at the Lake Geneva Tennis Club and Badger High School.
“It means a lot,” Goetz said. “It feels really nice to know that my hard work and effort at practice and getting better has helped me earn my place at state. Senior year being able to end on a good note feels great.”
With three wins, Goetz improves her record to 11-0. She earned an eighth seed in the state tournament and will play Janesville Craig senior Lucia Hyzer on Thursday.
Goetz said her goal wasn’t to keep her unbeaten record intact.
“It was just a bonus,” she said. “My goal was to do the best I can. That was just a plus.”
In a sectional quarterfinal match, Goetz breezed by Milton’s Natalie Niemeyer 6-0, 6-1. She then defeated Whitewater’s Emilia Houwers 6-1, 6-3 in a semifinal match. Houwers relied on a powerful forehand in the semifinal.
“I had to really focus on making sure my shots were consistent,” Goetz said. “I had to make her run around the court because she was also consistent with her shots.”
Goetz said when she feels like the opportunity is right, she will attack the net.
“Today, I haven’t because I’m playing it safe,” she said.
Stoughton had three other flights at the sectional. Stoughton’s Zosia Diede at No. 4 singles took third place and Shannon Gibbons placed third at No. 3 singles. The Vikings’ No. 1 doubles team of Lexi Abing and Mikayla Wheeler lost to Janesville Parker’s Lydia Quade and Annie Barnes 6-4, 6-4 in a quarterfinal match. Lydia and Barnes went on to win a sectional title.
Gibbons lost to Janesville Craig’s Myrka Ceballos 6-0, 6-4 in a semifinal match. Gibbons rebounded to knock off Jefferson’s Alexa Medina 6-1, 6-1.
At No. 4 singles, Jefferson’s Alivia Dearborn defeated Diede 6-4, 7-5 in a semifinal. In a third-place match, Diede bounced back to beat Whitewater’s Crystal Chan 7-5, 6-3.