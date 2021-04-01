Stoughton senior Annika Goetz went unbeaten at No. 1 singles at the Verona Quad on Friday, March 26.
Goetz (4-0) proved to be the top singles player in the quad. She was dominant in breezing to three wins. Junior Angela Hark went 2-1 at No. 2 singles.
Stoughton (0-4) lost three matches. In the first match of the Verona Quad, the Vikings lost to the Wildcats 6-1. Stoughton then lost to La Crosse Central 5-2 and lost to Sun Prairie 4-3.
Verona 6, Stoughton 1
Goetz won the lone match for the Vikings in a nonconference loss to Verona.
Goetz defeated Verona senior Sam Breitbach 6-2, 6-3. The Wildcats swept all the doubles matches.
In two of the clos- est doubles matches, the Vikings’ No. 1 doubles team of senior Lexi Abing and junior Mikayla Wheeler lost to Verona sophomore Julia Huseth and junior Morgan Krueser 6-2, 7-6 (2). At No. 2 doubles, Stoughton junior Catelyn Jasulke and freshman Lauren Model lost to the Wildcats’ Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Annaliese Cooper 7-5, 6-4.
Stoughton sophomore Jordan Bellisle and freshman Allison Sankbeil lost to Verona’s Erin Nick and Annie Nick 6-4, 6-2.
La Crosse Central 5, Stoughton 2
Stoughton got two wins from singles players in a nonconference loss to La Crosse Central.
Goetz defeated La Crosse Central’s Rachel Jones 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Hark outlasted Central’s Odessa Barreyro 7-5, 2-6, 10-7.
Central won all three doubles matches.
Sun Prairie 4, Stoughton 3
In a nail-biter, the Cardinals clipped the Vikings in the final match of the quad.
Stoughton’s No. 3 doubles team of sophomores Bellisle and Alaha Ringen edged Sun Prairie’s Carly Smith and Leah Schroeder 7-6, 6-7, 10-8.
Goetz defeated Reena Katta at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Hark slipped by the Cardinals’ Riley Brower 4-6, 6-2, 10-7.