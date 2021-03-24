The Stoughton High School girls tennis team showcased some strong singles play in the season opener on Friday, March 19, against Oregon at the Four Lakes Athletic Club in Elkhorn.
The Vikings won two singles matches, but dropped the season-opening dual to the Panthers 5-2. Stougthon’s Annika Goetz at No. 1 singles defeated Oregon senior Ellie Koopman 6-0, 6-2.
Goetz returns as the Vikings’ No. 1 singles player after playing in the top singles spot at the Badger South Conference Tournament and qualifying for the Division 1 Oconomowoc sectional last year.
At No. 3 singles, Angela Hark breezed by Oregon’s Elena Behdad 6-0, 6-2.
The Vikings lost all three doubles matches, but two of them included some long rallies. Stoughton’s No. 1 doubles team of Mikayla Wheeler and Catelyn Jasulke lost to the Panthers’ Jordan Strieff and Stephanie Lo 7-5, 6-4. At No. 3 doubles, the Panthers’ Andrea Bennett and Gabriela VanderWegen outlasted the Vikings’ Jordan Bellisle and Alison Sankbei 6-4, 6-3.