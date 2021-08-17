Shannon Gibbons got off to a hot start to open her senior season for the Stoughton High School girls’ tennis team.
Both Gibbons and the Vikings’ No. 3 doubles team of Alana Ringen and Jordan Bellisle finished 2-1 at the Monona Grove Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 14, at Ahuska and Quann Parks in Monona. Stoughton finished fifth out of eight teams with 9 points. Madison Memorial clipped host Monona Grove for the team title, 18-16.
Gibbons defeated Sun Prairie’s Grace Kramschuster 6-1, 6-4. She also edged McFarland’s Anita Lu in three sets 1-6, 6-1, 10-7. The only loss for Gibbons came to DeForest’s Joanna Wells, who defeated her 6-2, 6-3.
The three other Viking singles players Malia Rippe (No. 2 singles), Anja Royko (No. 3 singles) and Samantha Weber (No. 4 singles) each went 1-2. Madison La Follette’s Norah Burke defeated Rippe in three sets 6-3, 2-6, 14-12. Rippe beat Sun Prairie’s Kate Thompson 6-4, 6-4. She lost a tight match to Madison East’s Elsa Markey 6-3, 6-1.
Royko outlasted Madison East’s Tess McGlenn 7-6 (4), 3-6, 11-9. Monona Grive’s Ava Lee defeated her 6-1, 6-0 and McFarland’s Kylie Meinholdt defeated Royko 6-2, 6-4. At No. 4 singles, Weber defeated McFarland’s Bailee Judd 3-6, 6-4, 10-1. Sun Prairie’s Mairin Leary knocked her off 6-2, 6-2 and she lost to Madison Memorial’s Ellen Bach 6-1, 6-2.
The Vikings’ No. 3 doubles team of Ringen and Bellisle breezed by Madison East’s Daniella Buhler Vale and Melkiya Hirekatur 6-3, 6-0. Madison Memorial’s Mihika Shivakumar and Lila Olson cruised by the Viking tandem 6-2, 6-2. Ringen and Bellisle then survived Sun Prairie’s Leah Schroeder and Lexa Bryant 7-6 (2), 4-6, 10-5.
The Vikings’ No. 1 doubles team of MiKayla Wheeler and Sierra Bergman and the No. 2 doubles team of Catelyn Jaskulke and Lauren and Lauren Model each went 1-2. Sun Prairie’s Reagan Schwartzer and Alexandra Stein defeated Wheeler and Berman, 6-2, 6-3. The Stoughton top doubles tandem rolled by DeForest’s Toni Shields and Evi Weinstock 6-2, 6-1. Monona Grove’s Kate Walsh and Marissa Light then cruised to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Wheeler and Bergman.
At No. 2 doubles, Madison Memorial’s Emily Cai and Elfin Wiriyan knocked off Jaskulke and Model 6-0, 6-3. McFarland’s Linnea Sandine and Sadie Witt then defeated the Stoughton duo 6-2, 6-2. Jaskulke and Model rolled to a 6-2, 6-1 win over Madison East’s Nyree Pippon and Eudora Tvedt.