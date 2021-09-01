The Stoughton girls tennis team won all three doubles flights to earn a 4-3 victory over rival Fort Atkinson in a Badger East Conference dual Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Rock River Park in Fort Atkinson.
At No. 1 doubles, Shannon Gibbons and Mikayla Wheeler teamed up for a 6-3, 6-2 victory against Fort Atkinson’s Hilde Rue and Lizzie Adelmeyer. Catelyn Jaskulke and Sierra Bergman earned a 6-1, 6-3 win at No. 2 doubles against Maya Nysted and Leah Kincaid. Jordan Bellisle and Alana Ringen also won in two sets as the Stoughton pair picked up a 6-0, 6-2 victory over Tay Schwefel and Josetta Reed at No. 3 doubles.
Lauren Model was the lone singles winner for the Vikings.
Model topped Fort Atkinson’s Lillian Granec by a score of 6-2, 6-0. At No. 1 singles, Malia Rippe collected eight games, but fell 6-4, 6-4 to Sierra Jelinek. Samantha Weber (No. 2 singles) and Eve Wevley (No. 4 singles) lost by scores of 6-3, 6-2 and 6-3, 6-3, respectively.