Lillian Talbert took second place in the 100-yard freestyle during a Badger East Southeast Division girls swimming meet Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Fort Atkinson High School.
The Vikings then hosted the Stoughton Relays on Thursday, Sept. 2, at Stoughton High School.
Stoughton Relays
Stoughton swam to a sixth-place finish out of eight teams, collecting 74 points. Madison Edgewood won the relays with 206 points.
Stoughton’s best finish came in the 100 freestyle relay. It was Talbert, Cora Borroughs, Kortney Toso and Tia Williamson teaming up for a time of 52.61 seconds, good for a runner-up finish.
In the 200 medley relay, Aly Schaefer, Melanie Regan, Borroughs and Toso finished with a time of 2 minutes, 05.54 seconds, placing third.
Southeast Division Meet
Monona Grove won the meet with 336 points, while Milton earned runner-up honors with 309 points. Stoughton placed third with 161 and host Fort Atkinson finished fourth with 122 points.
Talbert had the Vikings best individual finish of the night with a runner-up finish in the 100 freestyle, clocking in with a time of 58.74. Monona Grove’s Breleigh Ganshert took the top spot with a time of 57.40.
Borroughs swam to a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:11.36. Reagan finished fourth in the 100 butterfly, clocking in at 1:07.06.
Stoughton’s best relay finish came in the 400 freestyle. Talbert and Regan teamed up with Schaefer and Toso for a time of 4:06.00 in the event, finishing second.