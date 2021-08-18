The Stoughton High School girls swim team returns two athletes who swam at the alternate fall state meet last spring.
The Vikings also return half of their 200-yard freestyle relay that finished ninth in the alternate state meet last spring and set a school record with a time of 1 minute, 40.45 seconds last spring — seniors Melanie Regan and Cora Borroughs.
Regan is the only returner from a 400 free relay team that placed 15th at state (3:42.11), 0.49 of a second away from setting the school record.
Stoughton co-coach Jeff Bridwell is excited about the return of three state qualifiers.
“Once they get a full season of training and taper, I expect them all to qualify for state next year,” he said after the state meet last spring. “They will take up the torch and keep the program moving.”
The Vikings will have a big void to fill after Sofia Bormett graduated. She ended her career at Stoughton with school records in the 100 free (52.28), 200 free (1:53.30) and 200 free relay. Bormett will swim at Marshall University this season.
Another returner the Vikings can count on in the 200 free and 400 free relay is junior Lillian Talbert, who swam on the relay in the sectional to take third to qualify for state.
Borroughs will be one of the team’s top sprinters in the 50 and 100 free. She took seventh in the 50 free and eighth in the 100 breaststroke at the sectional meet last season.
Junior Aly Schaefer will be a contributor in the 100 backstroke. Schaefer took seventh in the 100 back at the sectional last spring.